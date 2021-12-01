ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Universal Aryan Brotherhood member pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and kidnapping

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdTR3_0dBVGyge00
Northern District of Oklahoma Three men were arrested in connection with the murder of a Tulsa man on Oct. 9.

TULSA, Okla. — A Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 30 for his role in a racketeering enterprise, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. The UAB is a white supremacist prison-based gang with members operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Oklahoma.

Charles M. McCully, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and to kidnapping. the plea agreement — if accepted by U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan — stipulates that McCully will serve between 151 and 188 months in prison. McCully will be sentenced on April 6, 2022.

“Charles McCully helped to further the Universal Aryan Brotherhood’s lucrative and deadly criminal organization,” said Johnson. “Today, he has been brought to account for his crimes.”

In his plea agreement, McCully stated that he has been a member of the UAB since 2005. He admitted that members commit various crimes such as murder, kidnapping, witness intimidation, home invasions and drug dealing for the gang.

He also admitted that he knew and agreed to that at least two gang members would commit racketeering crimes for the benefit and in the name of the UAB.

McCully also stated that on Oct. 26, 2014, he and others kidnapped two individuals and held them against their will because they believed the individuals had provided law enforcement with information about a UAB stash house.

While they held the vicitms, McCully and the others threatened them and used tarps, shovels, blow torches and other items in an attempt to intimidate the victims.

McCully was indicted on Dec. 7, 2018 with 17 other UAB gang members and associates. The indictment was unsealed Feb. 20, 2019 and alleged the gang to be a racketeering enterprise that committed acts of kidnapping, murder, methamphetamine and firearms trafficking, assault, money laundering and robbery throughout the state of Oklahoma.

The indictment also alleged that nine individuals were murdered as part of the UAB’s racketeering operations, often upon the orders of the Main Council, the highest governing body of the UAB.

The UAB was established in 1993 within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and modeled itself after the principles and ideology of the Aryan Brotherhood, a California-based white supremacist prison gang that formed in the 1960s.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Law enforcement officers are facing more and more attacks, National Fraternal Order of Police says

TULSA, Okla. — The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said that law enforcement officers are facing more and more ambush style attacks. The Tulsa FOP Chapter says that Tulsa hasn’t seen these attacks as often as other parts of the country. However, the organization explained that seeing these attacks across the nation, as well as increasing negative rhetoric against law enforcement, take their toll on officers, including those working in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: loaded guns and machete in home of suspect who threatened to attack NYC parade

NEW YORK — A man accused of threatening to attack the LGBTQ+ community in New York City was arrested and faces charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. 74-year-old Robert Fehring is accused of sending at least 60 threatening letters to members of the LGBTQ+ community and affiliated organizations over an eight-year period, CBS News reported. In those letters, prosecutors say Fehring threatened to assault, shoot, and bomb both individuals and organizations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car smashes into Tulsa night club

TULSA, Okla. — Police say suspects stole a car from a QuikTrip near 41st and Garnett around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. They then rammed the 2013 red Dodge Challenger into Rodeo Night Club on East 46th Street, near 51st and Mingo. Managers of the night club say it looks like the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Burundi says prison fire kills 38 inmates in Gitega

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Burundi’s government says 38 prisoners have been killed in a fire Tuesday morning in Gitega, the country’s political capital. Vice President Prosper Bazombanza announced the deaths. More than 60 other people have been injured and the death toll could rise. The prison in Gitega is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
82K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy