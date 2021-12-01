Universal Aryan Brotherhood member pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and kidnapping

Northern District of Oklahoma Three men were arrested in connection with the murder of a Tulsa man on Oct. 9.

TULSA, Okla. — A Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 30 for his role in a racketeering enterprise, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. The UAB is a white supremacist prison-based gang with members operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Oklahoma.

Charles M. McCully, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and to kidnapping. the plea agreement — if accepted by U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan — stipulates that McCully will serve between 151 and 188 months in prison. McCully will be sentenced on April 6, 2022.

“Charles McCully helped to further the Universal Aryan Brotherhood’s lucrative and deadly criminal organization,” said Johnson. “Today, he has been brought to account for his crimes.”

In his plea agreement, McCully stated that he has been a member of the UAB since 2005. He admitted that members commit various crimes such as murder, kidnapping, witness intimidation, home invasions and drug dealing for the gang.

He also admitted that he knew and agreed to that at least two gang members would commit racketeering crimes for the benefit and in the name of the UAB.

McCully also stated that on Oct. 26, 2014, he and others kidnapped two individuals and held them against their will because they believed the individuals had provided law enforcement with information about a UAB stash house.

While they held the vicitms, McCully and the others threatened them and used tarps, shovels, blow torches and other items in an attempt to intimidate the victims.

McCully was indicted on Dec. 7, 2018 with 17 other UAB gang members and associates. The indictment was unsealed Feb. 20, 2019 and alleged the gang to be a racketeering enterprise that committed acts of kidnapping, murder, methamphetamine and firearms trafficking, assault, money laundering and robbery throughout the state of Oklahoma.

The indictment also alleged that nine individuals were murdered as part of the UAB’s racketeering operations, often upon the orders of the Main Council, the highest governing body of the UAB.

The UAB was established in 1993 within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and modeled itself after the principles and ideology of the Aryan Brotherhood, a California-based white supremacist prison gang that formed in the 1960s.

©2021 Cox Media Group