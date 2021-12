Oil majors are looking to automate their assets to reduce the impact of demand fluctuation on revenues, according to GlobalData. The company notes that COVID-19 has been a wake-up call to the upheaval that a sudden drop in energy demand and/or labor availability can cause, and digital oilfield technologies such as digital twins and other remote monitoring solutions will be gamechangers in upstream oil and gas operations.

