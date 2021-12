Max Verstappen has been warned to stop his “unfair” tactics in his Formula One title battle with Lewis Hamilton or he risks damaging his reputation. The Red Bull driver was accused of driving “over the limit” by rival Hamilton during a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in which the championship contenders clashed on the track. Hamilton’s third victory in a row moved him level on points with Verstappen ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend and the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit featured several controversial incidents between the title protagonists. Verstappen was handed a five-second...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO