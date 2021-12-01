ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. committee decides Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed into U.N. for now

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A United Nations credentials committee on Wednesday deferred a decision...

kfgo.com

kdal610.com

U.N. chief names U.S. diplomat to run Libya mediation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed U.S. diplomat Stephanie Williams to lead mediation efforts in Libya after his special envoy quit just weeks ahead of planned elections in the war-torn country. U.N. special envoy on Libya, Jan Kubis, is due to step down on Friday....
WORLD
wsau.com

Norway urges World Bank’s Afghanistan donors to channel funds to U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Norway is encouraging donors to a World Bank-administered fund for Afghanistan to agree to transfer $280 million to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Monday. The World Bank’s board backed transferring $280 million to the U.N. agencies from the $1.5...
CHARITIES
AFP

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar for talks in January, his spokesman said Tuesday, becoming the first international leader to visit the country since its military seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron grip for over three decades, on Monday pledged to "work with" the Myanmar junta, despite widespread international efforts to pile diplomatic pressure on the military. Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, where he formally extended the invitation.
POLITICS
The Independent

India hosts Vladimir Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit includes political and defense issues, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. The two countries are expected to sign several agreements, particularly in trade and defense.India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban reject claims of 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Sunday rejected condemnation by Western nations over dozens of alleged "summary killings" of former security force personnel documented by rights groups since the Islamists returned to power. But the Taliban's Interior Ministry on Sunday rejected both the Western rebuke and rights groups' allegations. 
POLITICS
charlottenews.net

UN Committee: No Change for Now in Afghanistan, Myanmar Envoys

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. committee that approves the credentials of representatives at the world body decided Wednesday to postpone a decision on who will represent Myanmar and Afghanistan. 'I can confirm the Credentials Committee had its meeting to consider credentials of U.N. member states, including Afghanistan and Myanmar," Swedish...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Russia Blocks Brit From U.N. Libya Envoy Role

Russia has blocked the appointment of a veteran British United Nations troubleshooter, Nicholas Kay, as the U.N. special envoy to Libya, contributing to diplomatic turmoil ahead of the North African country’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, two diplomatic sources said. The move comes less than a week after the U.N.’s...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

U.N. warns not holding Libya elections could fuel further conflict

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Outgoing United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis warned on Wednesday that not holding elections in the country could “greatly deteriorate” the situation and lead to further division and conflict. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Angus McDowall)
WORLD
Reuters

U.N. Libya mediator quits weeks before planned election

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis is stepping down, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday, less than a year after he took up the role and a month before planned elections in the country. The United Nations is informally suggesting veteran British diplomat...
WORLD
The Independent

Lessons must be learned from Afghanistan evacuation, says Foreign Secretary

It is clear there are “lessons to be learned” from how the Foreign Office handled the evacuation from Afghanistan the Foreign Secretary has said.Speaking at the Chatham House policy institute on Wednesday, Liz Truss said there was a “heroic effort” to airlift 15,000 people from the country as Kabul collapsed to the Taliban in August.But following evidence given to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee on Tuesday, Ms Truss admitted process in her department needed to change.MPs on Tuesday lambasted the “lack of leadership” during the Afghanistan evacuation as the Foreign Office’s top civil servant admitted he regretted continuing with...
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

Myanmar's junta jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday for four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules, a government spokesman told AFP, the first of a series of possible sentences that could see the Nobel laureate imprisoned for decades. On Monday Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years for incitement against the military and another two years for breaching a natural disaster law relating to Covid, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP by phone.
POLITICS
kelo.com

U.N. urged to restore scrutiny of war crimes in Yemen

GENEVA (Reuters) – Activist groups called on the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to create a new panel of independent experts to collect and preserve evidence of possible war crimes by all sides in Yemen’s bitter conflict for future prosecution. Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N. Human Rights...
POLITICS
The Independent

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comment came amid a barrage of Chinese criticism of the announcement by the Biden administration on Monday. Zhao on Monday vowed China would respond with “firm countermeasures,” but gave no details. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the administration will fully support U.S. athletes competing at the games but won’t dispatch U.S. diplomats or officials to attend. Psaki said the U.S. has a ”fundamental commitment to...
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Ethiopia government recaptures Lalibela, a U.N. World Heritage site – TV

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian government forces and their regional allies have recaptured the town of Lalibela, a town in the Amhara region and a United Nations World Heritage site, state-affiliated Fana broadcaster said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
POLITICS
AFP

UN top court to rule in Armenia-Azerbaijan feud

The UN's top court will decide on Tuesday on tit-for-tat requests by Armenia and Azerbaijan for emergency measures to ease tensions after last year's war between the Caucasus arch-foes. The ICJ's chief judge Joan Donoghue "will deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by the Republic of Armenia" at 1400 GMT, the court said in a statement.
WORLD
kfgo.com

U.N. pushes cash handouts to avert mass poverty in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations said on Wednesday that a program to pay $300 million a year in cash to Afghan families with children, elderly or people with disabilities is the best way to target increasing poverty. In what the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) described as an “alarming”...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, who survived an attack by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012, argued Monday for stronger US support of Afghan girls and women during a visit to Washington. Blinken, whose country this summer hastily withdrew its troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, saluted Yousafzai as "an inspiration to girls and women around the world," and someone who "by her work, by her efforts, is making a real difference." iba/seb/des/bgs
U.S. POLITICS

