World

U.N. committee decides Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed into U.N. for now

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A United Nations credentials committee on Wednesday deferred a decision...

kdal610.com

U.N. chief names U.S. diplomat to run Libya mediation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed U.S. diplomat Stephanie Williams to lead mediation efforts in Libya after his special envoy quit just weeks ahead of planned elections in the war-torn country. U.N. special envoy on Libya, Jan Kubis, is due to step down on Friday....
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Norway urges World Bank’s Afghanistan donors to channel funds to U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Norway is encouraging donors to a World Bank-administered fund for Afghanistan to agree to transfer $280 million to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Monday. The World Bank’s board backed transferring $280 million to the U.N. agencies from the $1.5...
CHARITIES
wsau.com

Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on Monday, with trade and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan both on the agenda. Afghanistan’s takeover by the Taliban earlier this year has led to a humanitarian crisis in the country, which New...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban reject claims of 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Sunday rejected condemnation by Western nations over dozens of alleged "summary killings" of former security force personnel documented by rights groups since the Islamists returned to power. But the Taliban's Interior Ministry on Sunday rejected both the Western rebuke and rights groups' allegations. 
POLITICS
State
Washington State
wsau.com

Hundreds of telecoms towers downed in Myanmar coup resistance

(Reuters) – More than 400 telecommunication towers in military-ruled Myanmar have been destroyed by opponents of a Feb. 1 coup, state media reported on Friday, attacks which cellphone operators said had severed connectivity for many customers. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the junta’s mouthpiece, said the destruction of...
POLITICS
charlottenews.net

UN Committee: No Change for Now in Afghanistan, Myanmar Envoys

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. committee that approves the credentials of representatives at the world body decided Wednesday to postpone a decision on who will represent Myanmar and Afghanistan. 'I can confirm the Credentials Committee had its meeting to consider credentials of U.N. member states, including Afghanistan and Myanmar," Swedish...
WORLD
wibqam.com

U.N. warns not holding Libya elections could fuel further conflict

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Outgoing United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis warned on Wednesday that not holding elections in the country could “greatly deteriorate” the situation and lead to further division and conflict. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Angus McDowall)
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.N. Libya Mediator Quits Weeks Before Planned Election

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis is stepping down, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday, less than a year after he took up the role and a month before planned elections in the country. The United Nations is informally suggesting veteran British diplomat Nicholas Kay...
WORLD
#Taliban#Myanmar#United Nations#U N#Reuters
The Independent

Lessons must be learned from Afghanistan evacuation, says Foreign Secretary

It is clear there are “lessons to be learned” from how the Foreign Office handled the evacuation from Afghanistan the Foreign Secretary has said.Speaking at the Chatham House policy institute on Wednesday, Liz Truss said there was a “heroic effort” to airlift 15,000 people from the country as Kabul collapsed to the Taliban in August.But following evidence given to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee on Tuesday, Ms Truss admitted process in her department needed to change.MPs on Tuesday lambasted the “lack of leadership” during the Afghanistan evacuation as the Foreign Office’s top civil servant admitted he regretted continuing with...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.N. urged to restore scrutiny of war crimes in Yemen

GENEVA (Reuters) – Activist groups called on the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to create a new panel of independent experts to collect and preserve evidence of possible war crimes by all sides in Yemen’s bitter conflict for future prosecution. Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N. Human Rights...
POLITICS
The Independent

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comment came amid a barrage of Chinese criticism of the announcement by the Biden administration on Monday. Zhao on Monday vowed China would respond with “firm countermeasures,” but gave no details. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the administration will fully support U.S. athletes competing at the games but won’t dispatch U.S. diplomats or officials to attend. Psaki said the U.S. has a ”fundamental commitment to...
SPORTS
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
AFP

UN top court to rule in Armenia-Azerbaijan feud

The UN's top court will decide on Tuesday on tit-for-tat requests by Armenia and Azerbaijan for emergency measures to ease tensions after last year's war between the Caucasus arch-foes. The ICJ's chief judge Joan Donoghue "will deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by the Republic of Armenia" at 1400 GMT, the court said in a statement.
WORLD
WNCY

U.N. pushes cash handouts to avert mass poverty in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations said on Wednesday that a program to pay $300 million a year in cash to Afghan families with children, elderly or people with disabilities is the best way to target increasing poverty. In what the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) described as an “alarming”...
ADVOCACY
wsau.com

UAE security official in Iran to discuss ties, regional issues – state media

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates’ senior national security adviser met his Iranian counterpart in a rare visit to Iran on Monday in a diplomatic move aimed at overcoming their long-standing differences and increasing co-operation. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit took place days after Tehran and world...
MIDDLE EAST
wsau.com

Russia dismisses U.S. media reports about possible Ukraine offensive

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has dismissed new U.S. media reports about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, accusing Washington of trying to aggravate the situation while blaming Moscow, the Kommersant newspaper said on Saturday, citing the Foreign Ministry. The Washington Post cited officials and an intelligence document on Saturday as...
POLITICS

