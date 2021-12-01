Leafs place Kirill Semyonov on unconditional waivers for buyout

Whenever we write about the Leafs losing a fourth liner or potential fourth line player, I have the same voice in the back of my head reminding not to make too big a deal out of it. That voice is generally right. The Leafs decision to cut ties with Semyonov and allow him to return to the KHL where a better contract, better ice time, and a life in his home nation is one that you can’t really find much fault in, and at the end of the day you’re probably not going to have a lot of difficulty tracking down some 5th and 6th center depth by the time you need it, so perhaps I just need to chill out on Semyonov. That’s good advice.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO