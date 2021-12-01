ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Leafs place Kirill Semyonov on unconditional waivers for buyout

By Nick Barden
theleafsnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter bouncing up and down from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies, it looks like Kirill Semyonov’s time with the organization is finished. The 27-year-old came to the NHL for the first time after spending...

theleafsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Patrick Harper Clears Unconditional Waivers

Nov 25: Harper has cleared waivers according to Friedman, meaning a contract termination could soon follow. Nov 24: In addition to Nathan Bastian, who was placed on regular waivers today, Nashville Predators minor league forward Patrick Harper is on unconditional waivers according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Harper’s contract will likely be terminated, should he clear waivers.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Penguins, Kings, Senators, Hurricanes, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson spoke with the media about the changes made to the management of the team. Meanwhile, the majority stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been officially sold to Fenway Sports. Jonathan Quick makes an odd comment while trying to defend Brendan Lemieux and the Ottawa Senators have four legitimate buy-out candidates. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for a pending UFA defenseman?
NHL
bleachernation.com

Blackhawks Place Adam Gaudette on Waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Adam Gaudette on waivers today. He will be open for selection by all 31 other NHL teams over the next 24 hours. If he clears, he’ll likely end up being sent to the Rockford IceHogs. Gaudette has skated in just eight games for Chicago this season, recording a goal and an assist.
NHL
theScore

Senators place Murray on waivers

The Ottawa Senators are waiving goaltender Matt Murray, head coach D.J. Smith confirmed Saturday. Smith said the Senators would likely assign the netminder to their AHL affiliate if he goes unclaimed. Murray is earning $6 million in salary this season and his contract carries a $6.25-million cap hit, according to...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Semyonov
NBC Sports

Report: Sharks placing suspended Kane on waivers Sunday

Evander Kane's tenure with the Sharks could be coming to an end, as he is being waived by the organization on Sunday, The Mercury News' Curtis Pashelka reported citing league sources. Kane's 21-game suspension for violating the NHL's COVID-19 protocol will end Monday, as the Sharks are scheduled to play...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators place veteran winger Logan Shaw on waivers

In addition to the Sharks’ Evander Kane hitting waivers today, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Ottawa Senators are waiving forward Logan Shaw as well. With forward Drake Batherson becoming the last Senator to be activated from COVID-19 protocol, Ottawa needed an additional roster spot with waiver claim Adam Gaudette joining the team.
NHL
FOX Sports

Sharks place forward Evander Kane on waivers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on waivers and plan to send him to the AHL if he isn't claimed by another team. Assistant general manager Joe Will said Sunday that Kane has been placed on waivers before his 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card ends. Kane was eligible to return to play Tuesday against New Jersey.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Toronto Marlies#Reporterchris#Hcavangardomsk#Khl
kingstonthisweek.com

Struggling goaltender Matt Murray expected to be placed on waivers Saturday by Senators

Push has come to shove with underachieving goaltender Matt Murray. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Ottawa Senators’ top goaltender didn’t even dress for the club’s 4-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, the third game of a Western road swing, and he will be placed on waivers Saturday at 2 p.m.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The Kirill Semyonov situation might be good for the player, but not ideal for the Leafs

Whenever we write about the Leafs losing a fourth liner or potential fourth line player, I have the same voice in the back of my head reminding not to make too big a deal out of it. That voice is generally right. The Leafs decision to cut ties with Semyonov and allow him to return to the KHL where a better contract, better ice time, and a life in his home nation is one that you can’t really find much fault in, and at the end of the day you’re probably not going to have a lot of difficulty tracking down some 5th and 6th center depth by the time you need it, so perhaps I just need to chill out on Semyonov. That’s good advice.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Free agent departures: Hyman’s early season success on McDavid’s line and more

At the start of November, I published a piece about how some former Maple Leafs players are currently performing with their new teams during this 2021-22 season. I talked about Frederik Andersen’s red hot start with the dangerous Carolina Hurricanes, and I also touched base on players like Zach Hyman, Nick Foligno, and more.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Leafs recall Anderson and send Semyonov to the Marlies

Nothing like the excitement of switching up the fourteenth forward on the roster and kudos for the Leafs deciding to keep things fresh…. Obviously this is far from anything that warrants a whole lot of discussion. Right now the Leafs have the space to carry 14 forwards, and that seems to be the plan.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
theleafsnation.com

News from the Rink: Marner exits Leafs practice early, Morgan Rielly absent

The Leafs had their final practice in Toronto before heading to Minnesota for tomorrow night’s game. Toronto will also play Sunday in Winnipeg. Toronto is currently the hottest team in the NHL right now, winning 15 of their last 17 games. Lines at Leafs practice on Friday. Here’s how Toronto’s...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

This could be the best version of this Maple Leafs team that we’ve seen

Baited as you might have been by the headline, there is a real possibility that the run of play that Toronto has been on lately is the best this team has ever been. The idea was spurred by our own Nick Barden as an offhand thought: “I think they’re much better than last year’s team”. But we can go a step further than comparing this year to last year, thanks to data. In this post, I’m going to compare the entire Matthews-era Leafs against itself, to find when exactly this team has looked its most “juggernaut-y”.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres place defenseman Christian Wolanin on waivers

The Buffalo Sabres have placed defenseman Christian Wolanin on waivers, the team announced Monday. Wolanin, 26, has played one game for the Sabres this year. In 62 NHL games with Buffalo, Los Angeles and Ottawa, he has totaled 18 points (5+13) in 62 games. The Sabres claimed Wolanin off waivers...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The Leafs three stars of a week where the top line takes over

On a hot streak with a record of 13-2-0 in their last 15 games, the Toronto Maple Leafs entered week eight of the season looking to continue that and continue their current win streak which was at three games as they entered Anaheim to play the Ducks Sunday night. With games against the Avalanche and the Wild later that week, the Maple Leafs were in for a tough week given that all three teams have played well thus far this season and this week was going to be just as an important one as the week where they played the Golden Knights, Lightning, and Bruins.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Mitch Marner not in warmups for Leafs vs. Wild

It looks like MItch Marner is out of tonight’s game vs. the Minnesota Wild. Marner left practice early on Friday after colliding with Jake Muzzin. Earlier this morning, Sheldon Keefe listed Marner as a game-time decision. This is how the Leafs lines shape up without Marner in them. It seems...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy