Sharp NEC Display Solutions Introduces the NC2403ML Projector

There are currently several Anker projectors on sale over at Amazon.com, which means that it is a great moment to start your new home theater project. First up, we have the powerful Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector that is currently receiving a $300 discount when you add the on-page coupon on the products landing page. This projector features Android TV 9.0 with support for more than 5 thousand apps, Dolby Digital Plus, 360 degrees of true 3D audio, HDR10, and 1500 ANSI Lumen images. Depending on what works best for you, you will be able to mount this projector on a tripod mount, a table mount, or a ceiling mount. You also get a remote control, adjustable image size, as you will be able to max out your content at up to 150 inches. And the best part is that you will be able to enjoy all your favorite content from your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, ESPN, Disney+, and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO