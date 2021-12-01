ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomad Sport Case for iPhone 13 features a grippy backplate, minimizing drops and falls

Cover picture for the article

Keep your iPhone secure in your hand, on the table, or anywhere with the Nomad Sport Case for iPhone 13. This iPhone accessory has a glossy, grippy...

thegadgetflow.com

pocketnow.com

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max MagSafe Cases: MOFT, Spigen, NOMAD, and more

With the availability of the iPhone 13 Pro Max now steadily increasing and the holiday season right around the corner, there are multiple reasons for you to be considering buying a new case, either as a gift for someone or to protect your new phone. Hence, if you've wanted to make the most of MagSafe on your iPhone without giving up on any bit of protection, read this article to learn about some of the best MagSafe Cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Best iPhone 13 Pro Screen Protectors: NOMAD, Spigen, OtterBox, and more

With how expensive smartphone repairs have become, protecting your phone with accessories like screen protectors or cases is almost a must, and many people don't get their new phones without bundling these products. If you've been using an iPhone 13 Pro without a screen protector or haven't been able to find the right one for your needs yet, this article lists some of the best options available on the market that you should consider buying.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headphones provide immersive sound and 50 mm drivers

Take your gaming audio to the next level with the Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headphones. These sleek headphones boast custom 50-millimeter Beryllium coated drivers and 7.1 surround sound. What’s more, simply press play to enjoy the angled magnesium ear cups and semi-open acoustics that create a realistic soundstage. Meanwhile, the lambskin ear pads and the Alcantara and coated canvas headband provide top-of-the-line durability and comfort. Additionally, the detachable boom mic works for both gamers and listeners. It even has a pop filter for incredible in-game clarity. Then, the onboard microphones give you premium audio quality, even when the mic is detached. Moreover, these gaming gadgets provide up to 22 hours of battery. Furthermore, the low-latency adapter helps you avoid audio delays between your PC and PlayStation. Get even more out of these headphones with the M&D Connect app.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Oui Smart Lenso mini projector provides 1,080p resolution for a screen up to 240 inches

Watch your favorite films, YouTube videos, and more online content with a screen size up to 240 inches with the Oui Smart Lenso mini projector. Boasting a palm-size form, it transforms any flat wall into a 1,080p screen. Furthermore, connect the Oui Smart Lenso wirelessly to your smartphone to play content at the push of a button. Alternatively, use the USB port to play content from a USB stick. To enhance the screen quality, it provides up to 200 lumens, making it ideal to use in low-lit settings. Most impressively, the auto-correct angle sensor finds the best projection angle, ensuring that you have an optimal viewing experience. Finally, it provides up to 40 hours of music playback and up to 2 hours of video playback, and the onboard storage means that you can have your favorite media readily available.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Wikuna Laptop Sleeves universal leather cases fit 13″ to 14” and 15″ to 16” models

Tote your computer around in the Wikuna Laptop Sleeves universal leather cases to keep it nice and safe. Handcrafted in universal dimensions, they come in two sizes to fit various 13″–14” and 15″–16” laptop brands and models. Made with full-grain vegetable-tanned leather, the sleeves come in three colors: Tabac, Black, and Bourbon. Giving you portability, style, and protection all in one, these cases are great for organization. In fact, the exterior front pocket has a handle that makes it easy to carry. Moreover, the back has a zip-closure pocket to keep essential everyday items safe. With padded interior card slots and pen holders, your laptop stays cozy and your everyday carry items remain where you put them. Furthermore, the waterproof inner lining provides maximum protection. Overall, it keeps you and your devices looking good.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bagletti unique suitcase transforms into a bed or chair and includes a power bank

Travel smarter and more comfortably with the Bagletti unique suitcase. In a few simple steps, it transforms into a bed or a chair that can hold up to 150 kg, making it perfect for long layovers at the airport. Best of all, you can use the cover, which has a filler, as a mattress for a cozy place to relax while you wait. Moreover, this unique suitcase boasts an integrated power bank with a connector for USB-C and Lightning ports. So you’ll never have to worry about your device’s battery running low in the airport or during the flight. Furthermore, the wheel folding mechanism reduces the size of the suitcase with just 1 click. That’s so useful for transporting it in a small trunk or to create additional space in the airplane’s luggage compartment. Finally, measuring 70 cm by 53 cm by 35 cm, it provides plenty of storage space.
TRAVEL
imore.com

Cyber Monday iPhone 13 Pro case deals

This Black Friday is expected to have tons of great deals on Apple products, and if you've managed to snag an iPhone 13 Pro this year, you're going to want a case to protect it. Now cases may not be the most expensive accessories to buy in the first place, but plenty of case manufacturers will discount their cases for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning you can save money on the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger powers your iPhone 13 with 7.5 watts while you drive

Power your iPhone 13 with 7.5 watts while you’re on the road with the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. Designed with Qi wireless charging, you’ll never have to worry about your smartphone’s battery running low again with this device. Furthermore, the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, which is compatible with the iPhone 11, 12, and 13 Series, includes a USB-C port for convenient charging. Simply attach your smartphone in a snap, and remove it when you’ve reached your destination. This car accessory keeps your iPhone within view to follow directions while keeping your eyes on the road. Finally, this charger’s lever provides quick mounting onto your car’s air vents. It also includes padded clamps for a secure grip—even during sudden breaks.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger is customizable with any 4×6 photo or graphic

Power any wireless-charging smartphone or AirPods with the Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger. Delivering up to 10 watts of power, this Twelve South product charges your devices quickly and efficiently. But it’s not just a wireless charger; you can also use it as a photo frame and display any 4×6 photo or graphic when not in use. Simply remove the magnetic front of the frame and add a photo to transform it into a home accessory. Moreover, the Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger allows you to set your phone horizontally or vertically. So you can check a text message without having to remove it from the stand. Or lift your iPhone off with just one hand. Overall, its modern design and versatility make it a must-have for the bedroom, living room, or office.
ELECTRONICS
mactrast.com

Apple Tells Component Suppliers iPhone 13 Demand is Falling

Apple has informed component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened, says a new report from Bloomberg. The report cites the popular “people familiar with the matter.”. While sales of Apple’s latest handsets got off to a strong start when released, chip shortages have made some models...
CELL PHONES
Popular Mechanics

The 10 Best MagSafe Cases for the Apple iPhone 13

There’s no better way to protect your iPhone than investing in a good case. These days, you’ll also want one that’s MagSafe-compatible, with built-in magnets to connect the back of your phone to chargers and a bevy of other accessories. Apple introduced MagSafe cases last fall to coincide with the iPhone 12’s release. But now, with the iPhone 13’s September 2021 debut, a whole new batch of MagSafe cases have hit the market. Whether you’re looking for something affordable that can take a beating or a case made of buttery soft leather, read on for our recommendations, plus advice to consider before you shop.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

HP Dual Mode Mouse lets you customize your tracking speed between 1200 and 3600 DPI

Get the speed you need—and want—with the HP Dual Mode Mouse. This dual mode wireless mouse lets you customize your tracking speed to the sensitivity you desire. So you can adjust and set it anywhere between 1,200 and 3,600 DPI. Moreover, it lets you connect to two separate PCs using Bluetooth connectivity or a 2.4 GHz wireless connection. That way, you can easily switch between modes with the simple click of a button! Control the second device without needing a second mouse, streamlining your setup. Furthermore, it provides a dependable workspace gadget. That’s thanks to the 15-month-long battery life. Yep, it’s that long even with everyday use. Finally, enjoy 2 thumb buttons that are preprogrammed to go forwards and backwards, letting you toggle with ease.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

The MYX II Plus exercise bike features an interactive tablet with access to workouts

Revolutionize your home workouts with The MYX II Plus stationary exercise bike. Featuring an interactive, 21.5-inch touchscreen tablet, you’ll have access to thousands of workouts to help you reach your goals—with new sessions added weekly. All of these sessions are led by world-class trainers. Moreover, this stationary exercise bike provides in-workout data including your heart rate, cadence, speed, and distance. In fact, the Polar OH1 heart rate monitor captures accurate readings to help you strive. Furthermore, The MYX II Plus includes a 6-piece weight set with a kettlebell (available in a light, medium, and heavy weight). You’ll also receive a stabilizer mat, an exercise mat, a resistance band, and an EVA foam roller. So you’ll have all the equipment you need for a total-body workout.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

EXENTRI Wallet blends elegant design with RFID blocking technology and premium leather

Most of us carry a wallet. However, not everyone likes carrying a large one. Remember that episode of the TV series “Seinfeld” where George develops back problems from sitting on his oversized wallet for too long? Sometimes it’s nice to have a slimmer wallet to keep your money together. With the EXENTRI Wallet, you can have precisely that. As a matter of fact, more than that, because the wallet comes with a few more worthwhile features. Let’s go ahead and take a closer look, shall we?
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

COOPH Rope Camera Strap lets you carry any style of camera with an added pop of color

Tote any camera using the COOPH Rope Camera Strap. That’s right: it carries every camera with color. Keep your essential photography gadget close and ready to shoot with this collection. Handcrafted and made in Europe, these stylish yet durable rope straps feel great to wear. So you will enjoy having it around your neck or over your shoulder as you walk around on a photography adventure. Moreover, they have integrated protective leather flaps that ensure no camera is scratched in action. Furthermore, choose from colors ranging from Plaid Beige to Aqua and Aubergine to Silver Gray. Enjoy the genuine Italian vegetable-tanned leather details and the high-quality European climbing rope. Plus, you can choose from German steel rings or webbing bands for the ending. Finally, accessorize with your favorite color or match them to your outfit of the day.
wccftech.com

How to Drag and Drop Multiple Photos, Files, and Text Across Apps on iPhone

Apple announced iOS 15 earlier this year with a boatload of forward-facing features and nifty tricks. The platform has greatly improved in the privacy and security department as well. Other than this, iOS 15 has a boatload of hidden tricks that you are not familiar with. For instance, you can drag and drop multiple photos, files, and text across different apps. This not only saves time but enhances productivity. If you are not familiar, we will tell you how to drag and drop multiple photos, files, and text across apps on iPhone running iOS 15.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

The best 4K projectors you can buy for your home

Movie nights and sports events become breathtaking when you add one of the best 4K projectors to your home theater. While these gadgets are pricey, they’re entirely worth the splurge. Catch all the action with the LG HU810P 4K. It projects a screen that’s 300 inches in size. And for...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Keysmart AllTull Raptor multitool features 6 useful tools, including a bottle opener

Carry a useful accessory with you everywhere you go: the Keysmart ALLTUL Raptor Multitool. It combines 6 useful tools into 1: a bottle opener, a wrench, a Phillips head screwdriver, a flat head screwdriver, a carabiner, and a wire cutter. So you’ll never be without while not having to lug around multiple accessories. Use the ALLTUL Raptor Multitool, which is made of stainless steel, to open a beer and conduct DIY electrical work. You can even use it to tighten spokes on your bike and more. Best of all, this EDC combines these tools into one slim profile that fits in your pocket. Lightweight and portable, you can store it in your bag to use whenever you need. Finally, clearly labeled, you can use each tool without any confusion.
BICYCLES
