Nomad Sport Case for iPhone 13 features a grippy backplate, minimizing drops and falls

Revolutionize your home workouts with The MYX II Plus stationary exercise bike. Featuring an interactive, 21.5-inch touchscreen tablet, you’ll have access to thousands of workouts to help you reach your goals—with new sessions added weekly. All of these sessions are led by world-class trainers. Moreover, this stationary exercise bike provides in-workout data including your heart rate, cadence, speed, and distance. In fact, the Polar OH1 heart rate monitor captures accurate readings to help you strive. Furthermore, The MYX II Plus includes a 6-piece weight set with a kettlebell (available in a light, medium, and heavy weight). You’ll also receive a stabilizer mat, an exercise mat, a resistance band, and an EVA foam roller. So you’ll have all the equipment you need for a total-body workout.
Comments / 0