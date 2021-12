Former president Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before the first TV debate against Joe Biden, his former chief of staff has claimed in a new book. Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, writes that he knew Mr Trump had “to test negative for the virus within seventy two hours of the start time” but that “nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there”. Extracts of the book were obtained by The Guardian.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO