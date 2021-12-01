Aērcase Cleat Bag has odor-eliminating and microbe-neutralizing technology to kill viruses

Never endure undercooked or overcooked food again with the NuWave Bravo XL Smart Oven. Featuring a digital temperature probe, it accurately measures your food’s internal temperature for optimal results. Once your food reaches the desired temperature, the Bravo XL Smart Oven automatically switches off. Moreover, this kitchen gadget uses advanced heating technology, enabling you to independently adjust the top and bottom heating elements. As a result, you can ensure your food cooks exactly how you like it. Above all, you can cook so many different types of meals in this oven: a 10-pound chicken, a 6-pound roast, 9 slices of toast, or a 13-inch pizza. Finally, its versatile programs allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, grill, reheat, roast food, and more.
