Aērcase Cleat Bag has odor-eliminating and microbe-neutralizing technology to kill viruses

By Amy Poole
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Revel in this smell-proof soccer cleat bag with permanent, odor-eliminating and microbe-neutralizing technology: the Aērcase Cleat Bag. It boasts technology that kills viruses, bacteria, and fungus...

Gadget Flow

