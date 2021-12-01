ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gcp Applied Technologies Inc

GCP is about to become part of a French company. Shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) soared Monday morning, gaining 16.7% as of 11:55 a.m. ET. With the construction chemicals company agreeing to sell itself for $2.3 billion, the markets wasted no time bidding the stock higher to its proposed buyout price.
