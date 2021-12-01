Gcp Applied Technologies Inc

Applied Nano Surfaces (ANS) has entered a strategic partnership with Precision Finishing Inc., to advance a unique variant of its core Triboconditioning technology, which is a patented process developed to provide for friction reduction and wear resistance on various steel and cast-iron surfaces. The new variant, known as Triboconditioning CG (Complex Geometries), is a mechanochemical surface treatment process specifically engineered to address the outer complex geometries of components such as gears. Additional benefits of this treatment include improved surface finish and running in behavior, noise reduction (NVH), minimization and improvement for scuffing, pitting, rolling fatigue resistance as well as extending the product service life.
