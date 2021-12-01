Study: WNBA again earns A-plus grades in diversity hiring

The WNBA is widely recognized for being one of the most progressive organizations in professional sport. Today's news reinforces that. The 2021 Women's National Basketball Association Racial and Gender Report Card (RGRC), released Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida, confirms sports' best record for racial and gender hiring practices. The WNBA received an A+ for race and an A+ for gender, and an overall grade of A+. The WNBA has held the top position in the racial and gender report cards since the WNBA's inaugural report in 2004. The WNBA sets the standard for powerful and inclusive representation across the organization in terms of the league office, players, coaches, staff and administration.

