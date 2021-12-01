ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic wins twice to lead Serbia to Davis Cup semifinals

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — After having to play in an empty arena...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Novak Djokovic suffers Davis Cup setback as Serbia lose to Germany

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of winning a second Davis Cup title with Serbia suffered a blow as they were beaten by Germany in their second group match. Djokovic pulled Serbia level in front of empty stands in Innsbruck with victory over Jan-Lennard Struff after Dominik Koepfer had defeated Filip Krajinovic, but Djokovic and Nikola Cacic were then beaten in a deciding doubles.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Frankfort Times

US water polo coaches returning for Paris Olympics

CHICAGO (AP) — Right after the Summer Olympics, Adam Krikorian was done. Worn down by coaching the U.S. women's water polo team through a pandemic, he thought it might be time to try something new. Some two months after Tokyo, long after the glow of a third consecutive gold medal...
PARIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davis Cup#Serbia#Kazakhstan#Madrid#Ap
Frankfort Times

Mbappe, Messi power PSG to 4-1 win over Brugge in CL

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain punished Brugge 4-1 in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday. PSG had already qualified for the knockout phase of Europe’s elite club tournament but did not sit back at the Parc des Princes.
UEFA
Frankfort Times

Atlético reaches CL knockout stage with 3-1 win at Porto

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Atlético Madrid found a way to win again in the Champions League when it needed the most. After three straight losses, Atlético made an improbable comeback with a last-round 3-1 win over Porto to advance to the knockout stage of the European competition on Tuesday.
UEFA
Frankfort Times

After red cards, late goals, Atletico advances to CL last 16

Three red cards, on-field brawls, countless chances and a flurry of late goals. A wild, win-or-bust match in the Champions League between Porto and Atletico Madrid had it all on Tuesday. In the end, it was Atletico celebrating a place in the last 16 of Europe’s top club competition with...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Leipzig beats Man City 2-1 in CL, Walker red card costly

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig defeated Manchester City 2-1 in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday to ensure a Europa League playoff place in the team’s first match since firing American coach Jesse Marsch. Goals in either half from Dominik Szoboszlai and André Silva meant Leipzig finished third...
UEFA
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel runs ‘well-oiled’ system at Chelsea, says Zenit boss Sergei Semak

Zenit boss Sergei Semak has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel’s “well-oiled” Chelsea system.Chelsea will travel to face Zenit in St Petersburg on Wednesday, where the Blues can seal top spot in Champions League Group H.If the Premier League side equal or better Juventus’ result against Malmo they will secure first place and a potentially more favourable last-16 draw.Chelsea ground past Zenit 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September, but Semak knows the quality of craftsmanship that manager Tuchel has put into refining his tactical set-up.“You’re talking about individual players but I would like to point out the importance of the system...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Lightning rally late, beat Canadiens 3-2 in Cup rematch

MONTREAL (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 38 seconds left, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay’s victory came exactly five months after the Lightning beat the Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy