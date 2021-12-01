New Interactive Features and Media Attempt to Enhance the Loyola Basketball Game Day Experience

More than a dozen years after the Bella Twins’ debut, the WWE is diving into the college game with the help of another familiar set of identical siblings.
Fresno State basketball players Hanna and Haley Cavinder are headlining the inaugural class of the WWE’s new NIL program, Next in Line, designed to develop and recruit college athletes interested in working with the wrestling giant. With nearly 4 million TikTok followers, the Cavinder sisters have become the faces of the NIL era, signing partnerships with various companies including Boost Mobile, PSD Underwear, Eastbay and more.
The Cavinders can potentially use WWE’s bevy of...
