David Lee Roth revealed that he in fact designed Eddie Van Halen's signature red, white, and black Stratocaster — commonly referred to as the “Frankenstrat.” Roth posted a video after uploading one of his paintings that bore a distinct resemblance to the iconic axe, in which he expalined, “We've been getting a lot of cards and letters — digitally, so to speak — in regards to (the fact) that there's similarities between my work and the stripes on Eddie's guitar, and that's because it's my work.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO