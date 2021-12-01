ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek Approves Spending $2 Million For Retail Security Measures in Response to Thefts

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

City leaders in Walnut Creek are deciding...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

foxla.com

Walnut Creek OK's $2M on extra security downtown after Nordstrom heist

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Walnut Creek City Council voted on Wednesday to approve money for additional officers and resources for the downtown area after a mass robbery where nearly 100 masked thieves rushed into Nordstrom. and took about $125,000 in merchandise. Specifically, the council OK'd $2 million to go...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
eastcountytoday.net

Walnut Creek to Hold Special Council Meeting to Address Retail Theft

On Wednesday, the Walnut Creek City Council will hold a special meeting to receive an update regarding organized retail theft that occurred on November 20 and will authorizing sending letters seeking additional resources to prevent and address future organized retail thefts and other types of criminal activity. Here is the...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek businesses close up early after Nordstrom theft

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Nordstrom wasn’t the only store at Broadway Plaza that closed up early Monday. As many ten stores turned off the lights hours before their normal times. They say it was out of an abundance of caution of the wild scene that played out Saturday night. Shoppers trying to get inside […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Charged With Felonies in Retail Robbery at Walnut Creek Nordstrom

Three people have been charged with multiple felonies related to the ransacking of a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek last weekend, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Wednesday. About 90 people in all allegedly stormed the store on Saturday night armed with weapons, making off with more than $100,000 worth...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office released suspect in Walnut Creek retail theft due to “computer input error”

Male suspect back in custody as of Tuesday; female suspect out on bail; the other male suspect still in custody. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 30 that, last week, they inadvertently released one of the suspects arrested for the organized retail theft at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek on Nov. 20. (See related article)
WALNUT CREEK, CA
davisvanguard.org

Three Arrested for Mass Retail ‘Smash & Grab’ Theft in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, CA — Three individuals have been arrested in connection to an organized retail theft last weekend at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek—just one of several “smash and grab” thefts at major retail outlets recently, including several in San Francisco. A Walnut Creek Police Dept. press release identified those in...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
beyondthecreek.com

LensCrafters Opening Soon in Downtown Walnut Creek

In May, we learned that LensCrafters would be coming to downtown Walnut Creek where Apple used to be, and you can see they’re closer to opening with stained wood slats displayed across the upper part of the store. Check out the Walnut Creek LensCrafters page here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

