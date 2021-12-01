Walnut Creek Approves Spending $2 Million For Retail Security Measures in Response to Thefts

We should all feel holiday cheer in the air, but in downtown Walnut Creek, many shoppers are feeling anxiety and tension, after a swarm of 50 to 80 thieves targeted the high-end Nordstrom store over the weekend. The city is ramping up police and closing off a key street to...
Walnut Creek will beef up its police presence by spending $2 million over 18 months to add five officers to a new downtown beat, adding security cameras to the area, and flying a tether drone over Broadway Plaza. At a special meeting Wednesday morning, the City Council unanimously voted to...
You may have noticed extra Walnut Creek PD Officers, Lafayette PD, and Contra Costa County Deputies patrolling the downtown area. We are doing our best to combat the influx of organized retail crime. Here is a little bit of the most recent activity:. On Sunday, Dec. 5, Officer Matt Smith...
With the ongoing problem of retail theft in San Francisco, city leaders Tuesday announced a new proposal aimed at deterring it. Under the proposal, now approved by the SF Board of Supervisors, sheriff's deputies may now voluntarily work overtime providing security at stores and malls, paid for by the private businesses.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Throughout the last week, several Bay Area cities were victims of several holiday retail thefts. Not just in San Francisco — but all corners of the Bay Area have been hit by what some are calling organized crime. In Oakland, the police department announced it will have additional staffing Thanksgiving day […]
Three people have been charged with multiple felonies related to the ransacking of a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek last weekend, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Wednesday. About 90 people in all allegedly stormed the store on Saturday night armed with weapons, making off with more than $100,000 worth...
Male suspect back in custody as of Tuesday; female suspect out on bail; the other male suspect still in custody. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 30 that, last week, they inadvertently released one of the suspects arrested for the organized retail theft at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek on Nov. 20. (See related article)
WALNUT CREEK, CA — Three individuals have been arrested in connection to an organized retail theft last weekend at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek—just one of several “smash and grab” thefts at major retail outlets recently, including several in San Francisco. A Walnut Creek Police Dept. press release identified those in...
The San Jose City Council agreed Tuesday to spend $250,000 in federal relief funds on license plate reading cameras. The proposal was prompted by several high-profile robberies and thefts at retail stores in the Bay Area.
