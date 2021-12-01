Pearl River-based Pfizer preps 1st shipments of COVID-19 oral pill

Pearl River-based Pfizer is preparing its first shipments of its COVID-19 oral pill.

The company tweeted a photo Tuesday announcing its antiviral medication is heading to the airport for distribution across Europe and the United States.

If approved, it will become the second at-home treatment available to fight COVID-19 following Merck, which received the green light from U.S. regulators this week.

Pfizer is also allowing other manufacturers to reproduce its pill for 95 countries – about half the world.

Pfizer's pill is nearly 90% effective at reducing hospitalizations or death when taken within three days of symptoms - every 12 hours for five days.