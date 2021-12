Just days after she performed as part of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Carrie Underwood was back for another Big Apple holiday tradition: Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The singer performed as part of the annual tree lighting ceremony, which took place at New York City's iconic Rockefeller Center on Wednesday (Dec. 1) and aired as a televised special on NBC. Underwood was one of several artists to bring festive holiday cheer to the event, along with Brad Paisley, Mickey Guyton and a host of other artists from an array of genres.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO