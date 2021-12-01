A Beauty Guru’s Secret Weapon for Party-Ready Holiday Hair

Heather Bien is a Southern writer, Richmond native, and aspiring gardener. She loves small-town travel and homemade lattes. If you’re on Instagram, you’ve probably heard of Robin Verrier. As an art director, prop stylist, and commercial photographer, her incredible imagery brings brands like Le Creuset, Tory Burch, and J. McLaughlin to life. She mixes vibrant, saturated colors, elements of the natural world, and a touch of ‘grand-millennial’ styling in her art direction. Her mood boards and flatlays could inspire an entire room, and, as the Charlottesville, VA-based founder behind Verry Robin & Co., her ads have become instantly recognizable because, well, they’re works of art.
