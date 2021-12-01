ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey Abrams Announces Second Run For Georgia Governor

By Lauren Crawford
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is running for governor once again.

On Wednesday (December 1), the voting rights advocate —who ran for governor in 2018, losing to Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp by 1.4 points — tweeted her announcement, writing, "I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power."

The tweet also included a campaign video, which featured Abrams speaking about unity and strength. “What I know to be true is that our values are still strong. No matter where we come from in Georgia, or how long we’ve been here, we believe in this place, and our folks who deserve to be seen and heard and have a voice," she said. "Because in the end, we are one Georgia, regardless of the pandemic or the storms, the obstacles in our way, or the forces determined to divide us."

Following Abrams' announcement, Gov. Kemp released a statement in response to her newly launched campaign:

With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians. Stacey’s never-ending campaign for power has already hurt Georgia businesses and cost our state millions – all in service to her ultimate ambition of becoming President of the United States. Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state. I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

