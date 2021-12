As far as I can tell, Baylor was the only team this week to win and fall in the rankings from #8 to #9 after the Texas Tech game on Saturday morning. Baylor was one of two current Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10 this week (which is still being discussed on ESPN right now) with Oklahoma State being the other at #5 (just ahead of Notre Dame at #6). We, of course, play Oklahoma State on Saturday morning at AT&T Stadium in the Big 12 Championship game, and though they are well-positioned to jump into the Top 4 should they beat us and finish 12-1, I continue to believe our chances are relatively remote to make the Playoff even if we beat them.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO