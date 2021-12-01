Tampa’s Prince Midnight talks Lars Ulrich toilet, skeleton guitar and the live debut of his new band

Even in a year where so many of us turned to music streaming services for peace of mind and connection, it can be hard to keep up with all the new releases out there. Inevitably, there are worthwhile albums that are true hidden gems, waiting to be discovered like New York City trio Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum's pristine debut record, Thanks for Coming, out now. Drawing on influence from the glam, experimental and ambient music of David Bowie, '80s new wave dance, and contemporary electronica, there's an atmospheric art felt in the band's music that leaves you in an ethereal and reflective state of mind. Made up of vocalist, Michael C. Hall — best known for his role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime's Dexter — and instrumentalists Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers and Morningwood) and Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie), the band first met when Hall led the 2014 Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Itch. Fast becoming friends and sharing a common love for genre-bending music, the three have merged their talents for Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.

