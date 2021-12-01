ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Shelter Puppy Too Sick To Move Gets New Siblings Who Are Obsessed With Him | The Dodo

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis shelter puppy was too sick to move — now he sprints...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dog Rescued From A Box After 16 Years Gets To Be A Puppy For The First Time | The Dodo

This 16-year-old dog gets rescued from being trapped in a box for his entire life. Watch his transformation from being matted and unrecognizable to getting the opportunity to run around like a puppy again. Keep up with Atlas on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dagebake. To help Peace of Mind Dog Rescue save more...
PETS
Kilgore News Herald

House Full Of Four Rescue Pitties Are Obsessed With The Pool | The Dodo Pittie Nation

When this girl first brought home a pit bull puppy, her parents were scared of him — a few years later they've filled their house up with rescue pitties 😍. To keep up with the adorable Pool Pitties, you can follow them on TikTok https://thedo.do/poolpittiesTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...
PETS
Eastern Arizona Courier

This Dog Is So Obsessed With His Little Blue Pool | The Dodo

This dog is so obsessed with his pool — there's only one way his parents can get him through rainy days 💙. Keep up with Murfy on Instagram: thedo.do/themurfdoodle and TikTok: thedo.do/Themurfdoodle.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodo#Puppies#Dog#Pups
Clayton News Daily

Mama Dog Wags Her Tail At Man Saving Her Puppies | The Dodo

This dog who was a new mom couldn’t stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac care for more dogs by donating to: thedo.do/serbia. Follow them on Youtube: thedo.do/Mladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Sausage dog gives birth to 10 puppies as small as mice

A sausage dog gave birth to ten pups born as small as mice and the supersized litter is now being cared for by their proud owner - who delivered the babies herself. Stacey Whiteley got the shock of her life when she learnt her pregnant pooch Cheesecake was giving birth to a supersized litter.
ANIMALS
tribuneledgernews.com

Starving Cat Shows Up To Guy’s Backyard Asking For Help | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Malnourished cat walked up to this guy’s backyard asking for help — watch him learn how to use the litter box from the other cats!. Keep up with Gnar on Instagram: https://thedo.do/Jdh3nz and TikTok: https://thedo.do/jdh3nz. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Feral Cat Holds His Foster Mom's Hand | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Feral cat kept trying to bite his foster mom until she figured out why he was upset...and he decided to hold her hand ♥️. To see more of Marcia's rescue work, you can check her out on TikTok: https://thedo.do/marciaseager. Special thanks to SOS Prairie Rescue for helping take care of...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
tribuneledgernews.com

Bear Sneaks Into Public Pool Every Night To Go Swimming | The Dodo

The same bear has been caught repeatedly on security cameras sneaking into a recreational center to go swimming. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of...
ANIMALS
tribuneledgernews.com

Woman Saves 1 Horse — Then Ends Up Rescuing 200 More Animals | The Dodo Heroes

Woman saves a sad, skinny horse — watch when she starts coming to greet her every single morning 💛. Check out Skydog Sanctuary https://thedo.do/skydogig to see all the amazing work they do!. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
tribuneledgernews.com

Puppies So Happy Someone Showed Up In Middle Of Night To Save Them | The Dodo

When the puppy finally licks his hand to say thanks 💜. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis and thedo.do/takispatron. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
InspireMore

15 Baffling Cats Who Are Taking “If I Fits, I Sits” To A Whole New Level

This article is for every cat parent who asks themselves, “How did you get there?” at least once a day. As much as we love snuggling up with our warm, fuzzy kitties, sometimes they just want to explore! And by explore, we mean end up in places they have absolutely no right to be in. Luckily, social media is full of pet parents sharing stories of their adventurous felines, not only so others can feel less alone, but also so we can laugh together over the mystery that is cats. We’ve compiled some of the best ones for you to enjoy below!
PETS
tribuneledgernews.com

Girls On a Long Bike Trip Pick Up a Stray Kitten | The Dodo

Magda and her friend found Icky on the street, and knew that they couldn't just leave her there. So they decided to bring her along for the ride!. Special thanks to Icky's rescuer for sharing this incredible story with us. You can check out her YouTube channel here: thedo.do/piggybackriders. Introducing...
PETS
lovemeow.com

5 Kittens Longing for Their Mom, Become Completely Enamored with a Cat-loving Dog

Five kittens who were longing for their mom, became completely enamored with a sweet cat-loving dog. Last month, a litter of five kittens were brought in to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA in Virginia) without a mom. They were in need of a foster home, so Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, welcomed them into her care.
PETS
tribuneledgernews.com

No One Wanted To Be This Baby Mini Cow's Friend Until...❤️ | The Dodo Little But Fierce

No one wanted to be this baby mini cow's friend...until he met someone who loved being covered in his kisses!. Keep up with Winston on TikTok: https://bit.ly/delmarfarm and Facebook: https://bit.ly/delmarpony. You can help Delmar Farm by donating to: https://bit.ly/delmarfarmdonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy