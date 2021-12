Woodburn's Hoodview Church of God on Mt. Hood Ave. host a Living Christmas Story this weekendHoodview Church of God will host its ninth annual Community Living Christmas Story from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12, 1530 Mt. Hood Ave., Woodburn. Hoodview's lead pastor Steve Kufeldt said the event tells the story of Jesus' birth and ministry will be told through a cast of characters and still-life scenes in the church parking lot. Guests are welcome to either walk or drive through the displays, which feature actors in vivid costumes and backdrops which depict the announcement of birth to his nativity, ministry, death on the cross and resurrection. Kufeldt said the free outdoor event is a great way to celebrate the meaning of Christmas with family and friends. Free refreshments will also be available. For information, call 503-981-1660 or visit hoodview.church. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WOODBURN, OR ・ 35 MINUTES AGO