The Tie Between Fried Chicken Lovers And The Wellness Category

By Staff Writer
 6 days ago

In September KFC, part of YUM! Brands put its estimated $170 million U.S. media and creative accounts into review. As agencies participating in the KFC review prepare their RFP responses, one surprising consumer segment that they may want to look to as a target for growth are beauty and wellness...

ComicBook

KFC Brings Back Fried Chicken-Scented Firelog

For the fourth year in a row, Kentucky Fried Chicken is hoping your home will smell like fried chicken for the holidays. The company announced Tuesday it's selling its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog once again. The item has now become a holiday tradition, as it has hit the shelves at Walmarts the past three holiday seasons.
MarketWatch

KFC holiday firelog is back, limited-time mambo sauce is headed to select cities

KFC is bringing back its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog for the holidays, starting Tuesday. Sold exclusively on the Walmart Inc. site, the item is available while supplies last. The fried chicken chain is also offering up to eight firelog customers the chance to win a stay at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin, located on a nature preserve in Kentucky, that includes a gourmet dinner prepared by KFC's head chef, Chris Scott. On Monday, KFC announced the limited-time launch of Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce in the Washington, D.C. area, Dallas and Atlanta. Capital City is a Black woman-owned business. Mambo sauce was introduced in the 1950s and has been a part of Black food culture in D.C., according to KFC, and has expanded to Chinese and Korean takeout restaurants since. KFC is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. Yum stock is up 18.7% for the year while the S&P 500 index has gained 22.3% for the period.
Distractify

Waffle House Cook Prepping Food for 12 Customers Alone Starts Internet Debate

If you've ever worked in the foodservice industry, then you know just how insane the workload on any given shift can get. While fast-food employees are used to churning and burning out orders (which still takes time) there are other sit-down restaurants that require a bit more of a waiting period to prepare meals. Which can be a problem if you're constantly understaffed.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Recipe: Crispy GF Fried Chicken

(perfect for chicken or pork chops) ¼ cup Pamela’s Gluten Free Pancake and Waffle Mix*. 2 T. butter, ghee, or coconut oil. Step One: Combine all the ingredients in a bowl or bag. Step Two: Dredge the chicken or pork in the flour mixture until coated. Step Three: On Medium...
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Fried Chicken

Vegans and vegetarians aside, who doesn't like fried chicken? There's so much to love, from the crispy fried crunch of the crust to the juicy, tender chicken inside. Despite being a delicious mainstay, marinating and frying at home can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. If you live in a small apartment with limited counter space, cooking anything — let alone marinating, coating, and deep frying chicken — can be a challenge. Don't even get us started on how to properly dispose of frying oil after we're done cooking. Despite all this, who doesn't want to eat fried chicken? Enter, restaurants.
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
