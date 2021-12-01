ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRISPR Cas9 Protein reduces off-target effects for more precise genome editing

By Heather Hall
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRISPR genome editing is inherently messy, often resulting in edits in unintended locations. Limiting off-target effects is critical for applications such as translational research, drug screening and drug modeling as researchers look down the road to future therapeutic development. The Invitrogen TrueCut HiFi Cas9 Protein demonstrates near complete elimination of off-target...

natureworldnews.com

BioTechniques Explores the Ethics Surrounding CRISPR Gene Editing

Gene engineering is an umbrella term for several gene-editing systems, including CRISPR (clusters of regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) techniques. CRISPR describes a region of DNA that holds short, repeated sequences that are sandwiched together with "spacers". Developments in CRISPR gene editing techniques and technologies have accelerated over the past 10 years, and it's now possible to use CRISPR systems to edit DNA at precise locations. The techniques are ideal for a multitude of applications, from fighting diseases and correcting genetic defects to enhancing crop yields.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Artificial Intelligence Successfully Predicts Protein Interactions – Could Lead to Wealth of New Drug Targets

Research led by UT Southwestern and the University of Washington could lead to a wealth of drug targets. UT Southwestern and University of Washington researchers led an international team that used artificial intelligence (AI) and evolutionary analysis to produce 3D models of eukaryotic protein interactions. The study, published in Science, identified more than 100 probable protein complexes for the first time and provided structural models for more than 700 previously uncharacterized ones. Insights into the ways pairs or groups of proteins fit together to carry out cellular processes could lead to a wealth of new drug targets.
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Could CRISPR gene editing be a solution to antibiotic-resistant superbugs?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The fast rise in antibiotic resistance is one of the world’s most concerning health issues. Antibiotic-resistant infections kill about 700,000 people...
SCIENCE
#Crispr#Cas9#Genome Editing#Crispr Cas9 Protein#Invitrogen#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Rna#Snp
geneticliteracyproject.org

Canada establishes path toward likely approval of CRISPR crops and other forms of agricultural gene editing

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In Spring 2021, Health Canada released proposed new guidance for the Novel Food Regulations, specifically focused on plant breeding, and conducted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Scientist

Technique Talk: CRISPR for Genome Engineering in Drosophila

For decades, researchers have used Drosophila melanogaster as a model for developing and applying cutting-edge genetic approaches. These have helped scientists understand complex biological processes at the molecular, cellular, and organismal levels. The CRISPR-Cas system has made genome engineering much more accessible, ushering even greater potential for this model organism.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Targeted nanomedicine reduces vascular lesions, could help prevent stenosis

Vascular diseases like atherosclerosis can lead to serious complications, like heart attack or stroke. But many treatments for these diseases target systemic risk factors, such as reducing blood pressure and cholesterol, rather than repairing damaged blood vessels themselves. A new targeted nanomedicine treatment developed at the University of Chicago has...
SCIENCE
Arizona Mirror

A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA […] The post A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

In vivo optical imaging-guided targeted sampling for precise diagnosis and molecular pathology

Conventional tissue sampling can lead to misdiagnoses and repeated biopsies. Additionally, tissue processed for histopathology suffers from poor nucleic acid quality and/or quantity for downstream molecular profiling. Targeted micro-sampling of tissue can ensure accurate diagnosis and molecular profiling in the presence of spatial heterogeneity, especially in tumors, and facilitate acquisition of fresh tissue for molecular analysis. In this study, we explored the feasibility of performing 1"“2Â mm precision biopsies guided by high-resolution reflectance confocal microscopy (RCM) and optical coherence tomography (OCT), and reflective metallic grids for accurate spatial targeting. Accurate sampling was confirmed with either histopathology or molecular profiling through next generation sequencing (NGS) in 9 skin cancers in 7 patients. Imaging-guided 1"“2Â mm biopsies enabled spatial targeting for in vivo diagnosis, feature correlation and depth assessment, which were confirmed with histopathology. In vivo 1-mm targeted biopsies achieved adequate quantity and high quality of DNA for next-generation sequencing. Subsequent mutational profiling was confirmed on 1 melanoma in situ and 2 invasive melanomas, using a 505-gene mutational panelÂ called Memorial Sloan Kettering-Integrated mutational profiling of actionable cancer targets (MSK-IMPACT). Differential mutational landscapes, in terms of number and types of mutations, were found between invasive and in situ melanomas in a single patient. Our findings demonstrate feasibility of accurate sampling of regions of interest for downstream histopathological diagnoses and molecular pathology in both in vivo and ex vivo settings with broad diagnostic, therapeutic and research potential in cutaneous diseases accessible by RCM-OCT imaging.
SCIENCE
rdworldonline.com

New testing method yields pathway to better, longer-lasting batteries

Using a microscopic method for measuring electrical potential, a team of scientists at Sandia National Laboratories may have discovered how to make a longer-lasting, more efficient battery. The team of Elliot Fuller, Josh Sugar and Alec Talin detailed their findings in an article published Oct. 19 in American Chemical Society...
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Harnessing the Power of CRISPR to Reduce Poverty and Malnutrition

Newswise — A five-year partnership being launched by the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) — a non-profit founded by Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna — and CGIAR, the world’s largest publicly-funded agricultural research partnership, will harness the power of science to help millions of people overcome poverty, hunger, and malnutrition. One in...
HEALTH
cell.com

Secretory IgA and T cells targeting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein are transferred to the breastmilk upon mRNA vaccination

Immune transfer to breastmilk occurs through spike-SIgA, IgG and T cells. mRNA vaccines induce antibody production by the mammary mucosa. Repeated feedings possibly lead to cumulative transfer of neutralizing spike-IgA •. Vaccination induces higher frequency of RBD+ memory B cells in lactating women. Summary. In view of the data scarcity...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Species- and site-specific genome editing in complex bacterial communities

Understanding microbial gene functions relies on the application of experimental genetics in cultured microorganisms. However, the vast majority of bacteria and archaea remain uncultured, precluding the application of traditional genetic methods to these organisms and their interactions. Here, we characterize and validate a generalizable strategy for editing the genomes of specific organisms in microbial communities. We apply environmental transformation sequencing (ET-seq), in which nontargeted transposon insertions are mapped and quantified following delivery to a microbial community, to identify genetically tractable constituents. Next, DNA-editing all-in-one RNA-guided CRISPR"“Cas transposase (DART) systems for targeted DNA insertion into organisms identified as tractable by ET-seq are used to enable organism- and locus-specific genetic manipulation in a community context. Using a combination of ET-seq and DART in soil and infant gut microbiota, we conduct species- and site-specific edits in several bacteria, measure gene fitness in a nonmodel bacterium and enrich targeted species. These tools enable editing of microbial communities for understanding and control.
WILDLIFE
precisionvaccinations.com

Predicting SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant Impact with AI

(Precision Vaccinations) — When the genome of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was released on November 22, 2021, it caused significant media attention due to the large number of mutations it contains. These raw data have spurred questions around COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy efficacy. Given that neither the structural...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Transferring cognitive talent across domains to reduce the disposition effect in investment

We consider Theory of Mind (ToM), the ability to correctly predict the intentions of others. To an important degree, good ToM function requires abstraction from one's own particular circumstances. Here, we posit that such abstraction can be transferred successfully to other, non-social contexts. We consider the disposition effect, which is a pervasive cognitive bias whereby investors, including professionals, improperly take their personal trading history into account when deciding on investments. We design an intervention policy whereby we attempt to transfer good ToM function, subconsciously, to personal investment decisions. In a within-subject repeated-intervention laboratory experiment, we record how the disposition effect is reduced by a very significant 85%, but only for those with high scores on the social-cognitive dimension of ToM function. No such transfer is observed in subjects who score well only on the social-perceptual dimension of ToM function. Our findings open up a promising way to exploit cognitive talent in one domain in order to alleviate cognitive deficiencies elsewhere.
MARKETS
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Allorion Debuts with $40 Million to Enhance and Discover Precision Targets

Allorion Therapeutics is thankful for the $40 million in Series A financing it announced Wednesday morning, a day ahead of Thanksgiving. With headquarters in both Natick, Massachusetts and Guangzhou, China, Allorion’s drug discovery engine combines advances in protein structure, big data, machine learning and gene editing to discover and develop highly selective small molecules.
NATICK, MA

