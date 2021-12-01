Invitation to an Exhibition

The strangely titled Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is an interactive art installation, furnished with the writing, recordings, and highly pressurised gloom of two albums, Kid A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001), from the English rock band Radiohead. And we should be thankful. Not only because it is free, on PlayStation 5 and PC, but because this marks the third attempt at building such an exhibition. The band’s lead singer, Thom Yorke, first wanted a physical space—welded from shipping containers and resembling a “brutalist spacecraft” and an “ice pick”—but it wouldn’t fit in the Victoria & Albert Museum. Next, Westminster council had a problem with his plan to make it “look as if it had crashed into the side of the Royal Albert Hall.” Now it has found a good home, especially on the PS5, which already looks as if a brutalist spacecraft had crashed onto your coffee table.

