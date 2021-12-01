ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invitation to an Exhibition

Cover picture for the articleTwelve artists declare a climate emergency in Earth on the Edge, an exhibition that explores the tipping points of unstoppable climate change. M. Annenberg, whose installation documents unreported climate news; Krisanne Baker, with paintings that...

ABQJournal

Exhibit showcases a trio of artists

Once relegated to the periphery of the art world, a trio of women have spent decades pairing artistry with activism. Identity politics and multiculturalism surfaced in mainstream art institutions during the 1990s. Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Judith Baca and Mildred Howard were already addressing these issues through collage, paint, sculpture and...
VISUAL ART
briarcliff.edu

Objects of Devotion Art Exhibition

View the "Objects of Devotion" Exhibition, Clausen Art Gallery, October 18 - Dec 3, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. This exhibition includes religious objects that were made for private devotion in the home made by well-known artists and anonymous crafts men and women. Fr. Brian Hughes will...
VISUAL ART
Frederick News-Post

Tenth Biennial Faculty Exhibition

Exhibit continues through Dec. 10. Gallery open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. This biennial exhibition of works by McDaniel Art faculty members encompasses a wide range of media, styles and subject matter, including paintings by professor Steven Pearson, the Joan Develin Coley Chair in Creative Expression and the Arts, and intermedia, and intermedia and digital art by assistant professor Chloe Irla. Other works by adjunct lecturers include photography by Walter Calahan, images and wall sculpture by Chinen Aimi Bouilon, pottery and ceramics by Nicole Diem, mixed media by Kateryna Dovgan, and mixed media by Nicole Ringel.
VISUAL ART
communityreporter.org

Outdoor Painters Exhibit

From now until Jan. 8, the Frameworks Gallery, 2022A Ford Parkway, St. Paul, is hosting the Outdoor Painters of Minnesota Exhibit. Shop in person or online at frameworks-gallery.com. artworks can be picked up at the gallery or shipped to your door. Stop into the gallery to view items in person from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Dj Spooky
Videogamer.com

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition review

The strangely titled Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is an interactive art installation, furnished with the writing, recordings, and highly pressurised gloom of two albums, Kid A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001), from the English rock band Radiohead. And we should be thankful. Not only because it is free, on PlayStation 5 and PC, but because this marks the third attempt at building such an exhibition. The band’s lead singer, Thom Yorke, first wanted a physical space—welded from shipping containers and resembling a “brutalist spacecraft” and an “ice pick”—but it wouldn’t fit in the Victoria & Albert Museum. Next, Westminster council had a problem with his plan to make it “look as if it had crashed into the side of the Royal Albert Hall.” Now it has found a good home, especially on the PS5, which already looks as if a brutalist spacecraft had crashed onto your coffee table.
VIDEO GAMES
unomaha.edu

Exhibiting Artist Panel + Performance

Join us for an artist panel with exhibiting artists Ingrid Bachmann, Jean-Charles de Quillacq, and Bridget Moser, followed by a performance at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts. RSVPs are requested. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required. Read more about the Bemis Center's COVID Safety Policy...
OMAHA, NE
owu.edu

Werner Gallery Art Exhibition

4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 3 – OWU art student exhibition, in the Werner Gallery inside Edgar Hall, 35 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The show will feature pieces purchased from OWU students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their work. The pieces have been purchased with an endowment created by professor emeritus Marty Kalb. Admission is free, and facial coverings are required. For more information, contact (740) 368-3600.
DELAWARE, OH
northwestgeorgianews.com

Community invited to submit entries for new exhibit hosted by CHI Memorial, Association for Visual Arts

CHI Memorial is partnering with the Association for Visual Arts (AVA) on a new open call exhibit, How Are We Doing? A Pandemic Retrospective. “The last 18 months have been challenging for all of us with the realities of COVID-19. As the effects of the pandemic continue to impact rhythms of daily life, many across the world are asking the questions, ‘how am I/are you/are we doing right now?’,” explained Tim Goldsmith, curator and education director at AVA. “This exhibit seeks to provide a space for all different kinds of work and processing and to serve as a reminder that we are all in this together.”
VISUAL ART
primepublishers.com

In Woodbury: Arts Alliance to Host Awards Ceremony for Members’ Invitational Exhibition

WOODBURY — An opening reception and awards ceremony for the Arts Alliance of Woodbury’s third annual Members’ Invitational Exhibition is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 5, in the gallery space of the Woodbury Public Library, 269 Main St. South. Titled “Recent Works,” the juried exhibition will feature works by 27 AAW member artists in a variety of media. Many of the artists will be on hand during the opening reception, when Best in Show awards totaling $1,000 will be presented in five categories.
WOODBURY, CT
Smithsonian

Here At The Smithsonian: Traveling Exhibitions

Before the age of YouTube and Instagram, public audiences learned about the happenings at the Smithsonian in newspapers, on the radio, and via public television programming. Between 1982 and 1989, TV viewers could catch up with the Smithsonian’s latest exhibitions and research activities through short video features in a series called Here At The Smithsonian.
MUSEUMS
Eureka Times-Standard

Photography exhibit focuses on dancers

The Dance Scene will present its fifth series of dance photography this month at the 208 C Street Studios in Old Town Eureka. An Arts Alive! reception is planned Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a selection of 100 new dance photographs on display. This photography art...
EUREKA, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

“FOREST⇌FIRE” exhibit opens

Fires have ravaged the West with devasting results, burning through towns, ski resorts and forests, uprooting thousands, destroying homes and businesses. As smoke blanketed Northern California this past summer, fires were on the minds of many. These are the fires that gave birth to the upcoming free “FOREST⇌FIRE” exhibit to...
TRUCKEE, CA
Times-Bulletin

Artists’ Exhibit and Sale continues

Our annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale will be on view through Dec. 22. The Artists’ Exhibit & Sale provides a fun offering of art and a great way to purchase original art at reasonable prices just in time for the holidays. Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon....
VISUAL ART
Murray Ledger & Times

‘The Work of Childhood’ gallery exhibit

MURRAY - On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Murray State University College of Education and Human Services’ Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Department held its first gallery open house in the atrium of Alexander Hall, titled “The Work of Childhood.”. This gallery featured documentation of infants, toddlers, preschoolers and kindergarteners practicing different...
MURRAY, KY
las-cruces.org

Cuarteto Latinoamericano Exhibits and Events

Join the Cuarteto Latinoamericano and the City of Las Cruces Quality of Life Department for a series of events and exhibits culminating in an evening performance of “Jewish Soul” by the Cuarteto Latinoamericano on December 10 at the Rio Grande theater. November 19 to December 31: Exhibition about Cuarteto Latinoamericano...
LAS CRUCES, NM
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
the-reporter.net

Longyear Holiday Exhibit 2021

The Holiday Exhibit 2021, featuring the artwork of all Longyear Gallery members, will be open through Sunday, Dec. 26 at the gallery at 785 Main Street, Margaretville.Gallery Hours are Friday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Community – an exhibition by indigenous photographers

The exhibition, curated in collaboration by not-for-profits Wildscreen and If Not Us Then Who, features a series of photographs taken by local and indigenous artists around the theme of ‘Community’. It was first on display at Wildscreen’s Communicating Cop26 event on Monday 15 November and is now travelling around local hospitals. The organisers say: “Indigenous communities are in a constant fight to protect ancestral land and the forests of which they have a deep knowledge and empathy. They are the guardians and the protectors of these vital ecosystems. Their stories are an essential component to the survival of our planet.” Prints will be available to pre-order from 12-28 November 2021.
PHOTOGRAPHY

