I often think there are old-fashioned words and phrases that should come back into regular usage. For instance, I bet you have at least one friend or acquaintance that you could accurately describe as a “blatherskite”. When I heard my good friend mutter “horsefeathers” at work, I knew something was not going smoothly. My granny used to describe someone in her bad books as “a dog in the manger”. We can easily dismiss much of what we read or see on social media as “tommyrot”, “claptrap”, “fiddle-faddle”, or, my favourite, “piffle”. If you need further excellent examples of each, may I suggest tuning in to any Question Period during our new Parliament. And whatever you do, don’t be “hornswoggled” by an unscrupulous scam artist.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO