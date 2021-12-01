ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alaska Senate president Giessel to seek office again

 6 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel plans to run for the state Senate next year.

Giessel, an Anchorage Republican, is listed as a candidate with the state Division of Elections. Giessel announced her plans Wednesday in the newsletter she has regularly distributed since leaving office earlier this year.

Giessel lost her primary last year to Republican Roger Holland, who went on to win the seat.

Holland did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. He has filed a candidate registration with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

Voters last year approved a change to Alaska’s elections process that would end party primaries and institute ranked-choice voting for general elections. The top four voter-getters in a race, regardless of party affiliation, would advance from the primary to the general election.

The process is being challenged in court.

