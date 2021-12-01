ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Stress-Relieving Wearables

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCove is a wearable device that aims to decrease the feeling of stress. It uses gentle vibrations to mimic the sensation of human touch, which is proven...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Medication-Storing Health Wearables

The 'MedBot' smartwatch concept has been designed by Batyrkhan Bayaliev as a health wearable solution for those who need an effective, noninvasive way to keep an eye on their health. The smartwatch is equipped with a blood pressure sensor that will take readings when required and can also be utilized as a way to monitor additional health metrics. The device also features storage space inside for a person's medications and will remind them when it's time to take their next dose.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Overdose-Preventing Wearables

The University of Washington has developed an overdose-preventing wearable that recognizes when users are experiencing overdose symptoms. The device monitors the breathing rate and movement patterns of the wearer. Both of these metrics are useful for recognizing early symptoms of opioid overdose. When the breathing rate and movement of the...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Neuvana Xen stress-relieving device with earbuds help you to stay present and relaxed

If you’re feeling burnt out or overwhelmed, the Neuvana Xen stress-relieving device with earbuds can help to relieve some pressure and make you feel more present. Instead of fumbling around on your phone for a calming app, Xen is an easy-to-use, readily available device. You can use any time you need a pick me up. This stress-relieving device with earbuds provides vagus nerve stimulation. It sends regular, mild pulses to the electrical energy in the brain, making you feel calmer. Moreover, Xen fuses into your routine, so you can use it during your commute, while you’re working… or anywhere. With an effortless design, you can relax without any strain and say goodbye to tension build-up. Overall, feel calmer and more optimistic with this EDC.
ELECTRONICS
foodlogistics.com

Why Robots and Wearables Do More with Less

Robots and wearables, the talk of the town. These cutting-edge gadgets are designed to make operations run more smoothly, with less human error and more data. They’re designed to automate mundane processes, produce data and analytics and help companies (hopefully) stay one step ahead of supply chain disruptions. However, despite...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Wearables#Statistics#Art
TrendHunter.com

Wearable Satellite Communicators

The Global Hotspot by Somewear Labs is a satellite communicator that attaches to the user's outerwear. Somewear Labs' device is designed for remote exploration, whether it's skiing in the backcountry with your friends, road-tripping to visit family during the holiday season, or new year's family hikes. The wearable device allows...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

15 Fidget Gifts

As fidget toys have become more widespread and commercialized, this list highlights interesting fidget options for those who can't sit still. Bubble wrap is something that most people enjoy popping and squeezing to pass the time. 'Poppit Stress Sheets' are small, individual size sheets of bubble wrap that are contained in a tissue box-like design for easy access to keep hands busy.
ELECTRONICS
Boomer Magazine

The Skin-Stress Connection

Dr. Neera Nathan looks at the skin-stress connection – the many ways that your mind and skin affect each other – and suggests steps you can take to improve skin health. Are you stressed out? Your skin can show it. Studies show that both acute and chronic stress can exert negative effects on overall skin wellness, as well as exacerbate a number of skin conditions, including psoriasis, eczema, acne, and hair loss.
SKIN CARE
KTEN.com

Wearable technology: how do smart glasses work?

Originally Posted On: https://www.lucyd.co/blogs/news/wearable-technology-how-do-smart-glasses-work. Since the last decade, there’s been a huge increase in the popularity of wearable technology like activity trackers, smart clothing, smartwatches, and more recently, smart glasses. The use of the devices has a growing impact on society as they make certain applications easier. Wearable technology works...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Electronics
pix11.com

A less stressed holiday

We want to help make the holidays as stress-free as possible, and millennial moms may have the answers we’re looking for!. From minimizing planning, and shopping stress, to ways to make this season special, parenting expert, Kristen Chase is sharing ways to make this season extra special. For those extra...
LIFESTYLE
Milton Daily Standard

Sleep apnea dangers can be relieved

HERSHEY — The improved health a local woman with sleep apnea has found was in part thanks to the expertise of a surgeon based at William S. Hershey Medical Center. Jilline Bond was advised by Dr. Neerav Goyal, head and neck surgery specialist, as she considered Inspire, an FDA-approved device for treating the condition. Bond, an associate pastor at Revival Tabernacle of Watsontown, had tried a number of other solutions. Her sleep apnea was characterized by snoring and potentially dangerous blocked air passages at night.
HERSHEY, PA
TrendHunter.com

Sanitizer-Filled Wristbands

The 'MODZI' sanitizing wristband is a solution for those seeking out a way to always keep hand sanitizer available without the need to carry around a spray bottle or pump. The wearable features a soft cubic design that is easy to be strapped onto the wrist to keep a pod of sanitizer stowed within, which can be easily administered thanks to a built-in trigger. The sanitizer pods can be easily swapped out when empty and will provide 100 sprays each to ensure that it will last extended periods, depending on usage.
techxplore.com

Creating 3D indoor maps with a wearable backpack system

In case of an emergency, up-to-date information about the inside of buildings needs to be readily available for first responders. UT researcher Samer Karam developed a wearable mapping system (the ITC-Backpack) that can map building interiors in mere minutes. Many large public buildings can get quite complex to be accurately...
CELL PHONES
psychologytoday.com

Weathering the Covid Stress Test

Employers and workers want different remote work policies. For everything else, the pandemic has allowed for more options in where to live and work. Being in or starting a group for dual-career families could be helpful. The pandemic has put many dual-career families through a particularly rigorous stress test. Figuring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

The Top 7 Wearable Devices Available Right Now

Wearable smart devices commonly referred to as wearables have gained a steady following over the last few years. Although smartwatches such as the Apple Watch are the widely known wearables, many other types have continued to emerge. These include but are not limited to head-mounted displays, clothing and jewellery. These...
CELL PHONES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Buffering chronic stress

Chronic stress arises from the daily events you experience that activate the stress-reactive areas of your brain. The following techniques can decrease the activity of the stress-responsive brain areas and keep the concentration of stress hormones low, which will enhance the quality of your health. Some people will have better...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cosmopolitan

10 Stress-Relieving Gifts That'll Bring Them Instant Calm

Gifting season is officially upon us. The good news? You’ve got so many options out there, from seriously thoughtful gifts to alluring, shiny baubles. But if you’re overwhelmed just thinking about your holiday to-do list, join the club—because the festive season can get stressful fast. Aside from picking out gifts, there’s also your budget to consider, a packed party schedule to contend with, and trips home to plan. This is where the truly great gifts come in, a.k.a. those that can squash the stress, stat.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

If You Think Screens Are Straining Your Eyes, Blue Light Glasses May Help

Spending too much time looking at screens lately? Do your eyes feel tired and worn down after all those hours spent staring at glowing rectangles? If so, then you could really benefit from a pair of blue light glasses to help relieve eye stress.* Blue light glasses have exploded in popularity in recent years. What was once a niche product for gamers has become a mainstream accessory. Not too long ago, these glasses were more akin to drug store reading glasses: they were cheap, a little tacky and rarely used. However, as more people wake up to the side effects of...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Real-time alerting system for COVID-19 and other stress events using wearable data

Early detection of infectious diseases is crucial for reducing transmission and facilitating early intervention. In this study, we built a real-time smartwatch-based alerting system that detects aberrant physiological and activity signals (heart rates and steps) associated with the onset of early infection and implemented this system in a prospective study. In a cohort of 3,318 participants, of whom 84 were infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), this system generated alerts for pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in 67 (80%) of the infected individuals. Pre-symptomatic signals were observed at a median of 3 days before symptom onset. Examination of detailed survey responses provided by the participants revealed that other respiratory infections as well as events not associated with infection, such as stress, alcohol consumption and travel, could also trigger alerts, albeit at a much lower mean frequency (1.15 alert days per person compared to 3.42 alert days per person for coronavirus disease 2019 cases). Thus, analysis of smartwatch signals by an online detection algorithm provides advance warning of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a high percentage of cases. This study shows that a real-time alerting system can be used for early detection of infection and other stressors and employed on an open-source platform that is scalable to millions of users.
ELECTRONICS
elkgrovelagunanews.com

The Ultimate Checklist for a Stress-Free

Making the move to a new home is exciting. You have a new city to explore and people to meet. However, before you can get to those fun parts, you have to actually complete the move itself. The below checklist can help you get organized, allowing for a streamlined and stress-free process.
SACRAMENTO, CA
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Office Monitors

Enjoying a multi-display experience is often reserved for offices or home office spaces, but this is something the ViewSonic VX1755 portable monitor is intended to help change. The unit works by being paired with your choice of computer or laptop and will go to work expanding the usable space within the operating system. The slim, portable construction of the display means it can be easily brought almost anywhere and can be powered via the computer system when used with a USB-C connection.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy