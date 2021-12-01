ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop to Lowest Level in 15 Weeks

By Joy Greenwald
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 6 days ago
Wyoming COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 120 on Tuesday, the lowest level since Aug. 16, 2021, when there were 112 patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals. COVID-19 hospitalizations surged to 249 on Oct. 21, 2021, the highest level since the pandemic began, but have since been trending...

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

