Wyoming COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop to Lowest Level in 15 Weeks

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 51 students and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. "These individuals were at the following locations -- Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and the Transportation Department," Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.
