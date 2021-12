The Lakers host the Detroit Pistons, in what is to be an anticipated matchup between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James after last week’s brush-up. On Friday, the Lakers were the healthiest at any point of the season. Only Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza were inactive from injuries. However, the game went into triple overtime, so it was definitely taxing for a lot of the older players.

