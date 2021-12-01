Tampa Bay Downs Results Wednesday December 1st, 2021

OLDSMAR, Fla — Things will look a bit different for those headed to Tampa Bay Downs for the opening day of horse racing. Following a year of COVID restrictions, the team at Tampa Bay Downs used the off-season to make some improvements to the property. They refurbished and repainted the...
TAMPA, Fla. — There is just something about opening day at Tampa Bay Downs. From the sound of the bugle, the horses snorting in the paddock, fans placing bets and the roar as the horses gallop towards the finish line. There is just something thrilling and joyous about it. Guiding...
The most successful year in BKFC history continues to roll on as they have announced their next event will take place in Tampa, Florida. The promotion announced this week that BKFC Fight Night: Tampa will take place on a rare Thursday, specifically on December 9th at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.
SEATTLE (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins didn't take long to stagger the NHL's newest franchise with an early onslaught. Crosby and Danton Heinen scored 25 seconds apart early in the first period, Guentzel extended his point streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist, and the Penguins routed the Seattle Kraken 6-1 on Monday night.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Linebacker Matt Judon praised the Patriots offense while taking a playful swipe at rookie quarterback Mac Jones. “Hats off to the offense. Really everybody, probably besides Mac,” Judon said breaking into a smile. “He didn’t really do nothing besides hand the ball off.”
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bruce Boudreau got his first win as coach of the Canucks on Monday as Vancouver blanked the Los Angeles Kings 4-0. The victory came less than 24 hours after the Canucks cleaned house.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:. WLTPtsPrv. 1. Arizona Cardinals (11)10203821. 2. Green Bay...
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 30 saves and Bruce Boudreau won his first game as coach of the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. The win came less than 24 hours after the Canucks cleaned house, firing general manager...
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars are sending goalie Ben Bishop on a conditioning assignment in the minor leagues as their former starter continues a long recovery from a knee injury. Bishop hasn't played since the NHL's playoff bubble in Canada in August 2020. The 35-year-old had surgery during...
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keith Fisher III had a season-high 21 points as Pepperdine defeated San Jose State 82-69 on Monday night. Fisher made 9 of 11 shots from the field and added seven rebounds for the Waves (3-8), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Maxwell Lewis had 15 points, while Jade' Smith contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Jan Zidek finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Yujie Zhao rocketed home the game-winning penalty kick and Florida State edged BYU 4-3 in PKs on Monday to win its third women's national championship in program history and second in the last four years. "I had faith that we were going to win in...
HOUSTON (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 18 points off the bench, Marcus Sasser had 17 points and a career-high six steals and No. 14 Houston defeated Alcorn State 77-45 on Monday night. Kyler Edwards finished with 12 points and seven rebounds and Josh Carlton had 12 points for the Cougars...
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini says he may have been “too patient” in waiting for the struggling NHL team to turn its season around. His patience ran out Sunday as the team cleaned house, firing general manager Jim Benning, assistant manager Jim Weisbrod, coach Travis...
DALLAS (AP) — Jacob Peterson made good on a second chance at the go-ahead goal, and the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh consecutive win, beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Monday night. “(Peterson) likes to make plays. He likes to hang on to the puck. We...
