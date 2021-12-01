Omicron-specific vaccine testing underway: Moderna chairman responds to first omicron variant detected in US

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder.
Speaking to AFP, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor broke down the knowns and unknowns about Omicron into three major areas: transmissibility, how well it evades immunity from prior infection and vaccines, and severity of illness.
The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said.
Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with Omicron.
