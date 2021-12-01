ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron-specific vaccine testing underway: Moderna chairman responds to first omicron variant detected in US

By Angelica Stabile
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron in US: 1st case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in California. The first case of the new COVID-19 variant omicron has been confirmed in the U.S., CDC officials announced. The...

First confirmed US case of omicron variant detected in San Francisco

The first confirmed U.S. case of the omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in California, according to multiple reports. The person – who is a fully vaccinated San Francisco resident – traveled back to the Bay Area from South Africa on November 25 and tested positive on Monday. The unidentified...
First U.S. case of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in California

The first U.S. case of the new omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in California, the White House announced Wednesday. FOX 11's sister station KTVU confirmed with the mayor's office that the new variant was detected in San Francisco. "This is the first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron...
COVID omicron variant in Wisconsin, DHS confirms

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Dec. 4 confirmed that the first COVID-19 omicron variant case in a state resident has been identified. The positive omicron variant case, the DHS said, was identified in a specimen from a Milwaukee County man who recently traveled to...
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder. Speaking to AFP, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor broke down the knowns and unknowns about Omicron into three major areas: transmissibility, how well it evades immunity from prior infection and vaccines, and severity of illness. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with Omicron.
Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
