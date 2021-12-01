ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Cubs signed catcher Yan Gomes. Does this mean Willson Contreras will be traded?

By Bleed Cubbie Blue
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we reported here yesterday (thanks again Ashley!), the Cubs have signed catcher Yan Gomes to a two-year...

www.chatsports.com

bleachernation.com

Wild Trade Proposal Season Continues – Contreras for Luzardo?

I’m willing to read about any trade proposal a national writer wants to throw out there, and we talked earlier this month about a wild Willson Contreras trade proposal with the Mariners. Like I said at the time, you mostly have to treat them as little more than entertainment. Unless it’s based on sourced information, the most you could possibly take away is a vague sense of how one writer is valuing a set of players on the trade market. The utility there is low. So, entertainment is what you get.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Breaking down a hypothetical Willson Contreras blockbuster

It’s Black Friday – a day where deal-searching hobgoblins show the very worst in humanity as they scour department store shelves in hopes of finding some savings. The graciousness that comes with Thanksgiving vanishes into thin air with a ‘poof’ and it’s about getting your hands on what you need ahead of the gift-giving season.
MLB
bleachernation.com

At the Moment, the Cubs Are Not Engaged in Extension Negotiations with Willson Contreras

Earlier this morning, we discussed some concerns that the Cubs are waiting too long to reach a conclusion on Willson Contreras, who’s entering his final year of team control in 2022. In short, if the Cubs truly plan to either trade or extend Contreras, then their apparent desire to hold almost all moves until after the new CBA is a particularly frustrating and limiting decision. The Cubs offseason should look entirely different depending on whether Contreras is around next year or not, so finding that part out sooner than later should be their top priority.
MLB
MLB Daily Dish

Cubs sign Yan Gomes to two-year, $13 million deal, per report

The Cubs are in agreement with veteran catcher Yan Gomes on a two-year, $13 million deal, per a report from the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish:. With Willson Contreras being a trade candidate this offseason, Gomes gives the Cubs a fallback behind the plate. And if Contreras stays, Gomes could serve as an overqualified backup and free up Contreras to DH (assuming the universal DH is instituted in 2022) or perhaps play the outfield on occasion like he did earlier in his career. If they head into the 2022 season with a proven catching duo of Contreras and Gomes, the Cubs certainly will have no reason to complain. After all, they used nine catchers in 2021: Contreras, Austin Romine, Tony Wolters, Robinson Chirinos, José Lobatón, P.J. Higgins, Taylor Gushue, Erick Castillo, and Tyler Payne.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Catcher Yan Gomes to Two-Year Deal

Cubs' signing Gomes raises Contreras question originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs made their first significant free agent signing of the offseason before this week's expected lockout, signing catcher Yan Gomes to a two-year deal worth $13 million, according to multiple reports Tuesday. The deal, which is pending...
MLB
theScore

Cubs add Gomes on 2-year deal reportedly worth $13M

The Chicago Cubs added to their catching depth on Tuesday by agreeing to a two-year deal with veteran backstop Yan Gomes, the club announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $13 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, who adds there's a third-year option for $6 million and $1 million in performance bonuses each year based on games started.
MLB
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Cubs sign free agent Yan Gomes through 2023

The Chicago Cubs have signed free agent Yan Gomes to a two-year contract. He can receive $13 million from the deal. Gomes will compete with Willson Contreras for the starting catcher job. Contreras is entering the final year of his contract with the Cubs, as he is eligible to become a free agent following the 2022 season.
MLB
MLB

Cubs, Gomes agree to 2-year deal (source)

With an agreement that shores up the Cubs’ catching corps and is sure to fuel speculation about the future of starter Willson Contreras, Chicago has reached terms with veteran Yan Gomes on a multi-year contract, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Tuesday. The Cubs did not immediately confirm the agreement,...
MLB
USA Today

Cubs, Gomes finalize $13 million, two-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and catcher Yan Gomes finalized a $13 million, two-year contract on Wednesday that includes a club option for 2024. The Cubs also have Willson Contreras behind the plate, but he is eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can’t reach a long-term deal this winter. Chicago also could use Gomes to provide more rest for Contreras, who turns 30 in May.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs tender arbitration-eligible Happ, Contreras contracts

MLB's tender deadline came and went Tuesday without the drama experienced on the North Side a year ago. The Cubs announced they've tendered 2022 contracts to catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ, both of whom are eligible for arbitration this winter. The Cubs also announced they non-tendered outfielder Michael...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Details on the Cubs’ Yan Gomes and Clint Frazier Signings

The Chicago Cubs haven’t officially announced yesterday’s signings yet, though I suspect that’s coming today before the CBA expires. The team still has a lot of work to do if they sincerely want to give themselves a chance to compete in 2021, but yesterday’s moves were solid. The accounting on...
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC7 Chicago

Sources: Chicago Cubs agree to deals with Yan Gomes, Clint Frazier

Catcher Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a two-year, $13 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The team also is set to sign Clint Frazier, the former New York Yankee, to a one-year contract, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers. Terms of that deal weren't immediately known.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yan Gomes Is A Sneaky Good Addition By The Cubs

Chicago isn’t likely to contend in 2022, so this deal isn’t getting a lot of attention. But it’s actually a pretty underrated signing for the Cubs, both in terms of the player they’re getting and the price they’re paying. Gomes will bring a lot to the table for Chicago. Here’s...
MLB
MLB

10 biggest trades in Cubs history

Hall of Famers. Prolific home run hitters. Critical pieces to World Series champions. Each of those descriptions fit players who were added via trade throughout the Cubs' long and storied history. With such a wealth of history, it is a daunting task to try to identify the best trades in...
MLB
Daily Herald

Reports: Cubs sign catcher Gomes, outfielder Frazier

Among core position players from the Cubs' 2016 World Series champion team, Willson Contreras is the only one still on the roster. Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez were traded last July and Kyle Schwarber was non-tendered before the season started. After the Cubs reportedly signed veteran catcher Yan...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Cubs Sign Catcher P.J. Higgins and Righty Jonathan Holder to Minor League Deals

You might want to savor these ones, folks, because they could be the last Chicago Cubs transactions for a very long time. I say “could” both because we don’t know exactly how long the Major League lockout will last, and also because technically there are SOME transactions the Cubs could engage in before the lockout is up. Strictly, the only free agent deals (or trades) that can be struck during the lockout are minor league deals with minor league players who are not on the 40-man roster and who are not in the union and who did not spend any of 2021 in the big leagues. Moreover, those deals can’t include any language about an invite to big league Spring Training.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

As MLB teams spend more than $1.5 billion ahead of an expected lockout, the Chicago Cubs have stayed largely on the sidelines — making only minor signings such as Clint Frazier and Yan Gomes

The premise of the Chicago Cubs’ offseason strategy sounded good in theory. Retool the roster by spending intelligently, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has often put it, while being active in free agency to complement the players they value on their roster. At some point, though, words go only so far. The Cubs’ actions in the free-agent market will serve as the true indicator of ...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Contreras posts cryptic tweet after Gomes signing

Willson Contreras took to Twitter Tuesday shortly after news broke the Cubs are signing former All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to a multi-year deal. Maybe Contreras is just going on vacation, but the cryptic tweet raises almost as many questions on what's going on in his mind as what the Cubs' plans for him are after signing Gomes.
BASEBALL

