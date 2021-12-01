The Cubs signed catcher Yan Gomes. Does this mean Willson Contreras will be traded?

You might want to savor these ones, folks, because they could be the last Chicago Cubs transactions for a very long time. I say “could” both because we don’t know exactly how long the Major League lockout will last, and also because technically there are SOME transactions the Cubs could engage in before the lockout is up. Strictly, the only free agent deals (or trades) that can be struck during the lockout are minor league deals with minor league players who are not on the 40-man roster and who are not in the union and who did not spend any of 2021 in the big leagues. Moreover, those deals can’t include any language about an invite to big league Spring Training.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO