U.S. Politics

Injunction stops federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By Margaret Menge
Elkhart Truth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Louisiana stopped the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate...

www.elkharttruth.com

Content creator

Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
Elkhart Truth

Indiana legislators introduce bill to allow employees to opt out of COVID-19 vaccine

(The Center Square) – Republican legislators in the Indiana House introduced a bill Monday that would allow employees to opt out of an employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate "without further inquiry" if they submit a request for a medical or religious exemption, or ask for an exemption based on natural immunity after having recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months.
INDIANA STATE
ABC4

Some Utah healthcare providers halt COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Utah healthcare providers have temporarily halted COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees Wednesday. Intermountain Healthcare and MountainStar/HCA have put a pause on the requirement after a judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers. The healthcare providers are temporarily pausing the […]
UTAH STATE
KTLA

Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate […]
U.S. POLITICS
ccenterdispatch.com

What federal workers and government vendors need to know about vaccine mandate laws

(BPT) - On November 4, 2021, the Biden administration released a new federal rule identifying COVID-19 as an occupational hazard and mandating COVID-19 vaccination for workers. The mandate would apply to health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicaid or Medicare, federal contractors and federal employees, as well as businesses with more than 100 employees. It does not apply to employees who work remotely, outside, or otherwise don’t report to workplaces where other people work or shop. While it was set to go into effect January 4, 2022, on November 6, 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an order to temporarily stay the mandate in response to a lawsuit filed by opponents on November 5, 2021. The resolution remains forthcoming.
U.S. POLITICS
WISH-TV

Rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations concerns local health care professionals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana have skyrocketed in the past month. Now, health care workers are sounding the alarm. Intensive Care Physician Doctor Graham Carlos from Eskenazi Health told News 8’s Camila Fernandez that it’s nerve-wracking. There were 1,221 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 5. One month later, that number has more than doubled to 2,496.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

A.G. Moody taking judge’s refusal to block health worker vax mandate to higher court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a notice of appeal from a federal trial court’s refusal to block the Biden administration’s plan to require health care providers receiving federal money to mandate that workers get vaccinated against COVID. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rogers in Pensacola rejected the state’s bid for a temporary restraining […] The post A.G. Moody taking judge’s refusal to block health worker vax mandate to higher court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Unvaccinated healthcare workers who used religious exemption have until Monday to get COVID vaccine

Health systems across the region will have to get employees vaccinated immediately, or face consequences of the state’s vaccine mandate. After weeks of uncertainty around the September mandate requiring all healthcare workers at large healthcare systems to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face termination – the state has issued guidance to those systems.
ROCHESTER, NY

