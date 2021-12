One of the most memorable parts of the classic '90s anime Cowboy Bebop is the recurring element of protagonist Spike's mysterious past. Ever-present in the back of Spike's mind as well as the plot, the details of Spike's time with the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate are left vague at best; he had a relationship with a woman named Julia and a fellow criminal named Vicious, both of which went sour for unspecified reasons, and eventually he left the Syndicate. In stark contrast to how shows now feel the need to explain everything, exact details of any time in Spike's life before the start of the series are never really given, leaving his endless run from the past he doesn't want to face more metaphor than not.

