The body of a Florida woman whose boyfriend was charged with her death this week was found Tuesday near his home, authorities said. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a tip at 11:30 a.m. about a body from someone walking on Carmel Avenue in New Port Richey, 40 miles northwest of Tampa. Sheriff Chris Nocco said the woman was identified as 34-year-old Kathleen Moore based on her tattoos.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO