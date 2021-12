Wave Chapelle has his 48th track of the year out as of this past Friday, closing out the White Pack with “Big Steps.” The song has a triumphant sounding beat to it, with Wave telling you how he’s elevating with every move he makes. The track calls out the people that are claiming to do big things while also being lazy, which Chapelle clearly hasn’t been with his weekly releases. The White Pack may be Chapelle’s strongest so far, with a bold sound to every track that dropped in November. With a month to go, it looks like Wave Chapelle is going to finish his year-long project with a bang, and “Big Steps” is just a prelude to that. Check it out below:

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO