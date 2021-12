As the Knights get set to host St. Lawrence to night at 6:00 pm at Cheel, the ECAC announced their monthly award winners. Haley Winn continued to build on her impressive rookie campaign this month, recording more than a point per-game while leading the team in minutes played in November. She scored two goals, both of which were game-winners, and dished out seven assists, finding the score sheet in six of Clarkson's eight games. Her stellar play was key for the Golden Knights who finished the month with a 7-1 record.

HOCKEY ・ 5 DAYS AGO