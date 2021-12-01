Sam Evans-Brown on PUC Decision to Cut Energy-Efficiency Funding

Projects Will Reduce Emissions and Energy Costs at 17 Federal Facilities Through Retrofit and Storage Technology. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $13 million in funding for 17 projects to implement energy and water efficiency, renewable energy, and climate resilience technologies at federal facilities across the country. These projects will lower energy costs and enhance resilience to climate events of all federal energy-management systems. The projects will use energy performance contracts at no additional up-front cost to the government and will lower energy and water utility bills by more than $30 million annually while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 200,000 metric tons. As the single largest energy consumer in the nation, reducing the carbon footprint of the federal government is critical to achieving President Biden’s goal of a net zero-emission economy by 2050.
