Ranking the SEC After Week 13

After 13 weeks, we have reached the final weekend of college football's regular season. Time flies when you're having fun, but there's still some to be had even though there won't be a lot of drama to it. Georgia, the top dog in the CFP rankings, and Alabama, which is third, have their showdown in the Southeastern Conference championship game set (in case you're wondering, Georgia is an early four-point favorite). Both play instate rivals on Saturday as Georgia visits Georgia Tech and Alabama is at Auburn for the Iron Bowl. While Georgia and Alabama are prohibitive favorites to finish off the regular season with no damage to their CFP title hopes, anything can happen in these games — especially with both teams being on the road. Of course, two games are already in the books with Ole Miss topping Mississippi State on Thursday night to claim the Egg Bowl and Arkansas finishing out a nice season by taking care of Missouri on Friday. The only other league games on the schedule have LSU hosting Texas A&M and Vanderbilt visiting Tennessee. As always, enjoy.

