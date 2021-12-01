ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop to Lowest Level in 15 Weeks

By Joy Greenwald
 6 days ago
Wyoming COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 120 on Tuesday, the lowest level since Aug. 16, 2021, when there were 112 patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals. COVID-19 hospitalizations surged to 249 on Oct. 21, 2021, the highest level since the pandemic began, but have since been trending...

106.3 Cowboy Country

CRMC Reports Uptick in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are starting to ramp back up. CRMC had 40 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from a recent low of 31 on Dec. 2. According to a CRMC Facebook post, 33 of the 40 are not vaccinated, and none of the 10 patients in the ICU or the eight on ventilators are vaccinated.
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon Helps to Wipe Out School Meal Debt

Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon has led a nonprofit to raise funds with hopes of wiping out school meal debt for students throughout the state. Just last week, it was announced that Gordon has helped the Wyoming Hunger Initiative raise a total of $99,485, which will go towards paying off school meal debt for students in 28 districts across the Cowboy State. Gordon recently talked about the nonprofit's efforts:
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

59 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Among LCSD1 Students, Staff

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 51 students and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. "These individuals were at the following locations -- Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and the Transportation Department," Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Best Wyoming Spot for Holiday Lights is in Cheyenne…With a Twist…

With just 22 days until the big day, everyone should have their holiday lights up by now. Did you Clark Griswald it up this year and go all out? Or do you go elsewhere to see the best holiday light displays? Either way, we now know that Cheyenne has been chosen for having the very best light display in all of Wyoming! Although, it might not be exactly what you think...
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

UW Fans Unite! Laramie Makes Top 25 for Best College Towns in America

Every now and then, the college town gods shine down upon you and right now, they're shining pretty brightly on the city of Laramie, home to the University of Wyoming Cowboys!. Typically, when you think of rankings of the top schools for college towns in America, you might just write it off as something talking about the best party schools in the country, or the teams with the top sports teams or biggest fan followings. However, that is not the case in what our friends at WalletHub researched.
LARAMIE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

