Proponents of cover crops say there are many ways the practice pays off. For some, payment comes in the form of a rebate. The Illinois Department of Agriculture is in the third year of a program in which it pays farmers to plant cover crops, even if they’ve done it for years. Those who qualify and are chosen receive a crop insurance rebate of $5 per acre for cash crops that follow the cover.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO