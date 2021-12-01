Toys R Us to make a come back once again, this time at American Dream

WHP Global, parent company of Toys“R”Us®, has announced the grand opening of a new two-story Toys“R”Us flagship store inside American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Designed for ‘Toys“R”Us kids’ of all ages, the first U.S. Toys“R”Us flagship store will feature a modern two-level retail concept that spans 20,000 square feet. The flagship will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love, as visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations, and enjoy new branded elements like Geoffrey’s Café and ice cream parlor, two-story slide and more. Located within steps of Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park, the new flagship is at the epicenter of American Dream’s premiere entertainment, shopping and dining experiences.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO