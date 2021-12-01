ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Toys R Us to make a come back once again, this time at American Dream

By Gabrielle Saulsbery
NJBIZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall it a take two—or a take three—for Toys R Us, which once again will rise from the ashes to open a new store in mid-December, this one occupying two stories at the American Dream megamall in East Rutherford. Parent company WHP Global announced its forthcoming grand opening on...

njbiz.com

