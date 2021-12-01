ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Shelter Puppy Too Sick To Move Gets New Siblings Who Are Obsessed With Him | The Dodo

KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis shelter puppy was too sick to move — now he sprints...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

House Full Of Four Rescue Pitties Are Obsessed With The Pool | The Dodo Pittie Nation

When this girl first brought home a pit bull puppy, her parents were scared of him — a few years later they've filled their house up with rescue pitties 😍. To keep up with the adorable Pool Pitties, you can follow them on TikTok https://thedo.do/poolpittiesTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...
PETS
news-shield.com

Mama Dog Wags Her Tail At Man Saving Her Puppies | The Dodo

This dog who was a new mom couldn’t stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac care for more dogs by donating to: thedo.do/serbia. Follow them on Youtube: thedo.do/Mladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodo#Puppies#Dog#Pups
tribuneledgernews.com

Puppies So Happy Someone Showed Up In Middle Of Night To Save Them | The Dodo

When the puppy finally licks his hand to say thanks 💜. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis and thedo.do/takispatron. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
ANIMALS
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Orphaned Baby Donkey Kicked Away Anyone Who Tried To Be Friends | The Dodo Odd Couples

Orphaned baby donkey tried to kick anyone who wanted to be friends — then she met her soulmate 💛. To see more amazing rescues, visit Hasty's Haven's website: https://thedo.do/hastyshaven, donate here: https://thedo.do/hastyshavendonate and follow them on on TikTok: https://thedo.do/Hastyshaven. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Dec. 3

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Teddy is a Yorkie mix. He is 10 years old but still has a ton of energy and will want to go anywhere and everywhere with you. Teddy is very friendly, loves people and would be a perfect dog for a first time owner.
PETS
wiscassetnewspaper.com

WE’RE GETTING A NEW PUPPY

It's been 10 years since the Hawg Dawg was a puppy. Since then, we've gotten a whole slew of dogs- Coal, Buddy, and Old Teddy. What do they have in common?. They were all superbly trained by Max. Max is now 14.5 years old now. And he will gladly take...
PETS
petmd.com

Can Dogs and Puppies Get Hiccups?

Humans and dogs alike can suffer from hiccups. While dog or puppy hiccups can be endearing to us, they can be annoying for your dog. Here’s some insight on dog hiccups, from what exactly happens when a dog hiccups to why dogs get them and when you should be worried about them.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy