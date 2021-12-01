Which Montanan Had the ‘Best Day’ of Hunting or Fishing in the Treasure State?

We've seen it all over the place in Missoula over the past year or so - there are tons of places that are hiring, but it seems like they just can't find anybody to work. There are a lot of different factors for this: people getting fed up with low pay, a housing crisis that is pricing people with lower incomes out of Missoula, people being unwilling to work service jobs that require face-to-face interaction in the middle of a pandemic... and those are just off the top of my head.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO