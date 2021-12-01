ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberlux Corporation Announces Mr. Aaron Goodman as a New Member of the Board of Directors to Help Guide the Company's Acquisition Strategy and Accelerate Market Segment Growth

Mr. Goodman brings broad experience in the financial industry and a deep understanding of technology to the Cyberlux Board of Directors to assist the Company in achieving its objective of uplisting to the NASDAQ exchange. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC...

