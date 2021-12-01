Pelicans return home tonight to face Mavs after finishing road trip 2-1

MAVERICKS (9-7) AT LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (10-7) Time: 9:30 p.m. Radio: The Eagle, 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: After winning five of six games, the Mavs have suddenly lost three consecutive games. The three losses coincide with the injury to superstar point guard Luka Doncic, who is suffering from sprains in his left knee and left ankle that occurred with 44 seconds remaining in the Mavs’ 111-101 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 15. Doncic went through the entire Mavs’ practice session on Monday for the first time since his injury and is listed as questionable for tonight’s game. . .This is the finale of a four-games-in-seven-days road trip for the Mavs, who are 0-3 so far. At the front end of this eight-night long journey was a pair of games in Phoenix against the defending Western Conference champion Suns. The Mavs opened this trip last Wednesday with a 105-98 loss to the Suns, then dropped a 112-104 decision to the Suns on Friday. On Sunday the Clippers defeated the Mavs, 97-91. . .Guard Frank Ntilikina will sit out tonight’s game with a right calf strain. . .Following tonight’s contest, the Mavs will fly home and prepare for Thanksgiving. . .The Mavs will take Wednesday and Thursday off, practice on Friday and then play host to the ever-improving Washington Wizards on Saturday at American Airlines Center. The brief two-game home stand also will include a Monday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

