Pelicans return home tonight to face Mavs after finishing road trip 2-1

By Jesse Brooks
fox8live.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s easy to say that the New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) are finally playing their best basketball under first-year head coach Willie Green this season. Coming off of a 2-1 road trip that included wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, the Pelicans will look to...

www.fox8live.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
